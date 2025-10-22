OnePlus 15 price leak could be great news for you and your pocket

Quick summary The OnePlus 15 is expected to be priced at £949 for the 512GB model in the UK - that might mean the 256GB model is £849. The OnePlus 15 will be unveiled in China on 27 October with a global launch expected in the early 2026.

OnePlus has confirmed it will be launch the OnePlus 15 in China on 27 October, but the latest leak gives us one of the important details about this phone's global launch. While China will get first access to the new OnePlus handset, I'm expecting it to make a wider debut in early January.

According to leaker Arsene Lupin – who has a reasonable track record with such information – the OnePlus 15 will launch in the UK at a price of £949 for the 16/512GB model. It's unknown if this is the entry point to the range – it might be that there's a cheaper 256GB option too.

The OnePlus 13 launched at £999 for the same RAM and storage, suggesting that it's going to be a little cheaper. Bear in mind, too, that this phone is significantly cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra – generally considered to be the best Android phone – which launched at £1,349 for the 512GB model.

The OnePlus 13 256GB option (with 12GB RAM) launched at £899 in the UK, so if the same price reduction applies, it could be as low as £849, which really would be great news for your pocket.

OnePlus 15 specs – what do we know so far?

We know that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 hardware and there will be three colours to choose from – Misty Purple, Original Sand Dune and Absolute Black.

Beyond that, we know that OnePlus has moved on from the Hasselblad camera that it offered before and in the process has switched up the design too. It now features squared edges with a raised camera unit on the back, dropping the round design that it had before. It's going to look a lot like the Oppo Find X9 Pro.

That new design is said to be underpinned by an aluminium housing with a ceramic coating for durability.

Beyond that few details are confirmed, but it's rumoured to have a 7,300mAh battery with 120W charging, and feature three 50-megapixel cameras on the rear.

It's thought to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate.

The full details of the OnePlus 15 will be revealed on 27 October, but then there will be an agonising wait before it actually becomes available to global customers. However, there's every chance that OnePlus will pull the trigger on its global launch earlier than 2024 and get it into customer's hands before the new year.