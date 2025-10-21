iPhone upgrade coming for those who aren't in love with Liquid Glass

The recent launch of the iPhone 17 range has been broadly well received, with the brand offering a range of tasteful upgrades to its hardware. That also saw the iPhone Air launch, which marks the Californian brand's first steps into the world of slim phones.

There was just one thing which has soured opinion somewhat. Apple's new operating system – known as Liquid Glass – has been a bit of a love-it-or-hate-it addition to the devices.

The new design is made to look transparent panels of glass, which sounds really classy. In practice, though, it doesn't make for an easy system to use, which has proved irksome for some users.

Now, there's a solution coming. The news, as shared by Tech Crunch, suggests that a new feature will allow you to choose between a clear or tinted version of the software.

Choose your fighter: Tinted vs Clear for Notifications in iOS 26.1 beta 4 pic.twitter.com/OkuFNSsEKBOctober 20, 2025

As seen in a couple of tweets about the change, the difference is fairly stark. The tinted version boosts the contrast between the background and the foreground, by improving the opacity.

There's no deeper control over exactly how tinted it is, which will bug some who had called for a slider-based approach. Still, it's better than nothing, and it's a positive change for those who struggle with the clear display.

iOS 26.1 tinted or clear option and what they look like. pic.twitter.com/4eSnb6iJssOctober 20, 2025

It's not the first time the brand has made a revision to a big software change. Back in 2021, the brand allowed users to make a choice over where the address bar in Safari was placed.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That came after the brand made the radical decision to move the address bar from the top to the bottom of the screen. It made a lot of sense – having the bar at the base of the display made it much easier to reach with your thumb – but some users were unable to see the benefits, causing Apple to offer an option.