iPhone gets a unique version of Chrome – and there's a good reason for that

Quick Summary Google has updated Chrome for iPhone with a new look that adopts iOS 26's Liquid Glass design. The new aesthetic allows you to see more content on the screen and it looks a lot better too.

Apple announced its latest iPhones at the beginning of September with all four models released last week. But it wasn't just the new phones that arrived – the company also released the final build of its latest software, iOS 26.

There are a number of features that come with the new operating system, including Visual Intelligence that helps you do more with screenshots, and the ability to change the snooze time on your alarm. But the biggest change is the new Liquid Glass design.

Offering a whole new look, Liquid Glass is designed to mimic layers of glass and can be found on the iPhone's home screen, as well as across all the native apps.

However, the first third-party app to take on the new look might come as a bit of a surprise.

Google's Chrome has a new look ahead of other apps

Google's Chrome has adopted Liquid Glass in its latest version (via 9to5Google).

Chrome for iPhone already has a couple of different features compared to the Android version, but the Liquid Glass look changes a number of elements.

Icons at the top have transitioned to being overlaid across the top of the content rather than occupying their own section. It means the search icon, incognito, new tab and tab groups all sit within a more transparent bar with rounder corners.

The Edit and Done buttons at the bottom of Chrome have also transitioned to the new style, allowing for more content to fit on the screen.

Context menus have also had an update with slightly more rounded corners too, but more importantly, the background doesn't get blurred, allowing you to see what you were looking at while you choose from the menu you have pulled up.

For now, Chrome is the first and only Google app to adopt the Liquid Glass design, but hopefully the others will follow soon. You'll need Chrome for iPhone version 141 to see the changes.