iPhone first to get massive Google Home update – ahead of Android

Google Home is one of the more advanced smart home systems out there. It sits alongside Alexa in terms of support, but with so many features offered by the two platforms, both apps are what we would consider to be on the cluttered side.

Thankfully, that's all about to change for Google's service. As spotted by 9to5Google, the Google-owned smart home app is getting a redesign with a new "Ask Home" feature, while a report has revealed that it's starting to roll out to iPhone users first – ahead of Google's own Android. It's arriving on iOS early in fact, ahead of an expected 1 October announcement.

What version of Google Home has the new design?

According to 9to5Google, version 4.0.54 of Google Home for iOS sees a number of changes. There is an "Ask [Home name]" bar at the top of the app, with a colourful glow animation around it. This bar appears on all three of the main app pages.

That's something of note too, in that there are now only three main pages, consisting of Home, Activity and Automations. The previous version of Google Home on iPhone had five tabs, so the latest version brings with it a much more streamlined design.

Within the Ask [Home name] bar, there is a circle you can tap to set your Home or Away status, while a "+" to the right of the bar within a vertical pill allows you to add a Device, Speaker group, Automatic, Link app or service, Home member and Home.

Elsewhere, the account menu offers access to settings, as well as what's new, inbox, switch home, help and feedback.

If you tap on the "Ask Home" bar, you will need to "Acknowledge Gemini for Home disclosures", the 9to5Google report says.

It also says that you will then get a chat interface with a carousel of device tiles that allow you to control smart home products. More advanced prompts aren't live yet, though are expected when the full redesign launches on 1 October.

If you want to see the redesign for yourself, try updating the Google Home app through the App Store. If you don't see it, you may need to wait a couple of days.