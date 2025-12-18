Alexa Plus finally appears online – but only to a select few

Quick Summary Amazon has made Alexa+ accessible for some users via a browser. While the service is still only available in the US and Canada, browser access will make it easier for users to access the service when not sitting next to an Echo speaker.

Alexa+ has a new home, with Amazon switching on the web version of the AI tech. That will allow customers to interact with the enhanced system without needing to use an Echo, Fire device or the app on a phone. It will also allow better keyboard interaction.

Amazon has long been trialling the launch of the new access point for Alexa+, highlighting that it will be possible to "explore topics, summarise and draft emails, and more". That will allow Mac and PC users to just use their normal browser, allowing a more seamless interaction.

The idea will be to pull Alexa+ into regular use, so it's not just constrained to when a person is at home, for example, or sitting close to an Echo device. In that sense, Amazon is probably hoping that the system will gain traction like Gemini has for Google, which syncs to a user's Google account, making it easy to dive back and forth between devices.

The notion of drafting emails highlights a different problem that Amazon faces: while it dominates shopping, it doesn't have much of a grip on communication or productivity, which is where Gemini has a real advantage.

Amazon has previously shown off Alexa+'s agentic skills, suggesting it can help plan itineraries and then go off and make the necessary bookings and send out invites or reminders. That's something that having a browser window might be better for than trying to do it on a phone – or via voice alone on an Echo speaker.

According to The Verge, it's only available for some users right now, suggesting it's some sort of phased roll-out. The full Alexa+ is still only available to users in the US and Canada.

While the advanced AI has a notional price of $19.99 a month, it's part of the Prime subscription, so many Echo owners and Amazon users will find that it's available free.

I'm expecting a big expansion in Alexa+ in 2026, with the AI-powered voice assistant coming to Alexa partners, with LG and Samsung's TVs confirmed, including some models stretching back a couple of years.

It will also be available on Fire TV devices, including some TVs running on the platform with Panasonic and Hisense premium models confirmed.

The race is on to capture AI users, with Alexa+ up against Gemini and the likes of ChatGPT to become the go-to service of choice. For Amazon, the website is a key part of making access easier for users.