YouTube's latest AI update could spell the end for translated subtitles

Quick Summary YouTube has announced it is expanding its multi-language audio feature to more creators, allowing for live dubbed videos. It is coming to US creators first and consumers could see (hear) the change soon.

We're seeing more and more features across various elements of consumer technology that help us understand other languages. Samsung offers a function on some of its latest TVs that can translate broadcasts in real-time, while Google offers real-time translation on its Pixel and some other Android devices.

Apple also just announced Live Translation on AirPods, and having been given a demo, I can see just how helpful this could be when you're on holiday.

There's more though: YouTube has announced the expansion of multi-language audio (via Android Authority).

The feature allows YouTube creators to add accurate dubs in multiple languages to their videos, so people all over the world can watch content in their own language rather than having to read subtitles.

It uses Google's Gemini to replicate tone of voice and emotion, which is far more exciting to watch than reading subtitles.

What is multi-language audio on YouTube?

The multi-language audio feature was piloted to a small group of YouTube creators a couple of years ago, including MrBeast, Mark Rober and Jamie Oliver. According to the site, the use of multi-language audio tracks on Jamie Oliver's channel "amplified views by 3x."

It also claims that Mark Rober now offers over 30 languages per video.

YouTube says that those who have used the feature so faw "saw over 25% of their watch time come from views in the video’s non-primary language". That's impressive and bound to see the service grow rapidly.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Now that multi-language audio is being expanded to "millions of creators", we should be able to watch all manner of content in our own native language soon.

The blog didn't mention whether the expansion was coming to creators in the UK too but it's great news for anyone who doesn't speak English as their mother tongue – and it can finally put subtitles on the back burner.

There's still a vast audience of people with hearing difficulties that rely on subtitles, so they won't be going anywhere, but when it comes to translation, it seems you can't beat a spot of AI magic.