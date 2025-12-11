A mobility expert shares four bodyweight exercises to unlock stiff, achy hips

Sat on your backside all day? Chances are, when you stand u,p your hips aren’t happy. Even if you feel discomfort in your lower back, this can actually be linked to your tight hips. Even if you can’t get out for multiple walks a day, your body doesn’t have to suffer. In a recent Instagram post, Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, have shared three bodyweight exercises that will loosen up your stiff hips and make them happy again.

“This mobility routine will help you move better, feel better, and actually enjoy movement again,” writes Coach Milad. Our hip joint connects our legs to the pelvis and is crucial for healthy lower-body movement, as well as supporting our bodyweight. When our hips become tight, it’s not just a nagging pain you’ll experience – which can sometimes extend to the glutes and lower back – but you’ll generally find it harder to move freely, whether that’s squatting down to pick something up off the floor, performing exercises in the gym, or running efficiently.

These mobility exercises from Coach Milad will help stretch out your hip flexors, as well as getting the joint moving in various directions, which is exactly what this ball and socket joint is designed to do. All you’ll need is a little space, a wall and a chair, or edge of a sofa for a couple of the moves. Perform each one for for 45 seconds (on both sides of your body where applicable) and we’d aim for 2-3 rounds in total. Watch the short video above so you’re familiar with the moves. Here’s what you’ve got:

Prone extension

Dynamic couch stretch

Slider reverse lunge

Wall hip CARS

Try and complete this routine at least three times a week, or after a long bout of sitting, and your hips will thank you for it. Now, if knee pain is something you also suffer with, Coach Milad has also shared three bodyweight exercises that can help them get stronger and remain fully functioning as we age.