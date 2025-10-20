A running coach swears by this 10-minute mobility routine to loosen tight hips and boost running performance

Struggling with tight hips every time you hit the road? You’re not alone and, if you spend the majority of your day sat down, it won’t be helping. Tight hips are a runners worst enemy; it can seriously impact your performance and even increase the risk of injury. However, ultra runner and certified running coach, Yana Strese, has a 10-minute mobility that she says has been a “game changer”.

“It’s helped me improve my stride length, loosen up my tight hips, and get my muscles firing more efficiently,” she wrote on her post. “Believe me – you don’t need to be able to fold yourself like a pretzel for this one, I’m far from the most flexible runner, but mobility work has been a game-changer.” Strese also adds that this routine isn’t just beneficial for runners either, but anyone who finds themselves plonked on a chair too often – excellent!

What’s even better is that you don’t need any equipment for this mobility routine, just your bodyweight and a little space to get moving. Work your way simultaneously through the five moves below – check out the very short video above if you’re not familiar with any – rest for 60 seconds, then repeat either one or two more times, depending on how much time you have. Your body (and runs) will thank you for it. Here’s what you’ve got:

90/90 hip rotations – 10 reps

Deep squat with thoracic rotations – 12 reps

Table top thoracic rotations – 10 reps

Deep lunge rockers – 12 reps

Sumo squat twists – 10 reps

