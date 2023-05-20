Runners only need this ultra-quick, 5-exercise warm-up to avoid injury

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You’ve laced up your best running shoes , and you’re ready for that runner's high, but have you warmed up? Have you? The answer is probably not. Warming up is often overlooked in fitness because, let’s be honest, we just can’t be bothered. But this warmup from a Nike running coach only consists of five moves and will only take you five minutes, if not less— so no excuses.

Despite almost being as unpopular as ‘warm-downs’, warming up is key because it gets the blood flowing to your muscles, warming them up to prepare your body for what you’re about to put it through. Running 101 states that: “Running with cold muscles also increases your risk of injury, including muscle tears.”

This super quick warm-up only has five moves that you can do either inside or outside before you set off on your trail. Each exercise can be done back-to-back and you only need to spend 30 seconds on each one, so try and give it your best effort.

Butt kicks

High-knees

Bodyweight squats

Lunges (if you have any injuries though, do a reverse lunge)

Lateral lunges