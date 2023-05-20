Runners only need this ultra-quick, 5-exercise warm-up to avoid injury

You’ve laced up your best running shoes, and you’re ready for that runner's high, but have you warmed up? Have you? The answer is probably not. Warming up is often overlooked in fitness because, let’s be honest, we just can’t be bothered. But this warmup from a Nike running coach only consists of five moves and will only take you five minutes, if not less— so no excuses.
Despite almost being as unpopular as ‘warm-downs’, warming up is key because it gets the blood flowing to your muscles, warming them up to prepare your body for what you’re about to put it through. Running 101 states that: “Running with cold muscles also increases your risk of injury, including muscle tears.”
This super quick warm-up only has five moves that you can do either inside or outside before you set off on your trail. Each exercise can be done back-to-back and you only need to spend 30 seconds on each one, so try and give it your best effort.
- Butt kicks
- High-knees
- Bodyweight squats
- Lunges (if you have any injuries though, do a reverse lunge)
- Lateral lunges
You may feel like that wasn’t the most strenuous warm-up in the world, but that’s because they’re not meant to be, but you will very quickly notice the difference it makes to your run. If you’re also after something to help with recovery and speed, then you should check out the best running supplements. Alternatively, if you’re keen to switch up your running pace, then check out our guide explaining 8 different running types to switch up your style.