A professional ultra runner says these are the 3 exercises that made her a faster runner

When you want to become a faster runner, there’s more to it than just stacking up miles, what you do outside your runs matters too, something ultra runner and coach, Yana Strese, knows too well. “Speed isn’t just built on the track – it starts with strong, stable hips and glutes,” she writes on her Instagram – and she’s shared three simple exercises that have helped her improve both of these things.

But why are your glutes and hips so important when it comes to speed? “When these muscles fire properly, every step becomes more efficient, more powerful, and way less injury-prone,” she says. “These three moves have been real game-changers for my stride, especially on longer runs and speed sessions.”

What’s great is that all three exercises require just your bodyweight, making them easy to add into your run warm-ups. They’re all unilateral exercises – focusing on one limb at a time – which is key for runners, as it mirrors the single-leg mechanics of running. “Stronger hips, stronger stride, faster miles,” says Strese. Here’s what she recommends:

Single-leg raises – 3 x 15 per side

Single-leg glute bridges – 3 x 15 per side

Single-leg heel taps – 3 x 15 per side

A strong core is also important for improving speed, as well as reducing the likelihood of injuries. Not been giving yours any attention? Here's a 10 minute bodyweight workout for you to try next.