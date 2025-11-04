Want to run faster? A running coach recommends these 3 exercises for more speed
Add these three exercises to the end of your leg day or after your runs
Whether you’re fairly new to running or have been doing it for years, at some point you’ll want to find ways to help yourself get faster. But how do you go about that? Do you just run more? Not exactly. “Speed isn’t just built by running more — it’s built in the gym too,” explains Running Coach and professional ultra runner, Yana Strese, on a recent Instagram post.
In fact, Strese says you need a mixture of exercises that work on a range of different performance factors, including building better force production in your legs, stability, and overall strength. If that sounds quite overwhelming, don’t worry, Strese has shared a three-move workout that she says is perfect for adding onto the end of your runs, twice a week, or as a leg finisher during your strength training sessions.
A post shared by Yana Strese | Running (@running.yana)
A photo posted by on
This workout consists of weighted lunges, box jumps and treadmill incline sprints. “Box jumps build that quick power off the ground, weighted lunges improve single-leg strength and stability, incline sprints train max effort and force production,” she says. Here’s how many reps/sets Strese suggests for each:
- Box jumps – 3 sets 10 reps
- Weighted forward and reverse lunges – 3 sets 12 reps
- Treadmill incline sprints – 6 sets 20 seconds
Make sure you're wearing a good pair of running shoes on your feet for those incline sprints. Also, make sure you're incorporating strength training sessions at least twice a week – it's something many runners still miss out, but is crucial for performance and injury prevention. Not sure what to do? Here's a five-move lower-body workout you can try.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.