Boost your run speed, strength and power with this lower-body kettlebell workout
Powerful legs for more speed and less injury
It’s common knowledge that if you want to improve your running performance you need to include strength training in your program. Not only is it key for enhancing your speed, stamina, and power, but it’ll also reduce the likelihood of injuries too. But if lifting weights isn’t your forte, it can be difficult to know how to get going. This five-move workout from MiraFit is ideal for the recreational runner, right through to the seasoned athlete. All you’ll need is a single kettlebell (or dumbbell) and a little space.
The workout predominantly targets your lower body muscles—the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves. It includes two compound exercises to target multiple muscles at once and boost strength and power. However, it also includes two unilateral exercises (exercises that target one side of your body at a time) to help iron out any muscle imbalances. Including both will help you build a well-balanced, more stable body, improving your running efficiency. There’s also a core exercise to finish off, just for good measure.
If you’re doing this workout from home and don’t have access to any weights, just grab a backpack and fill it with some items from around the house. Start working your way through the rounds of the first exercise, resting for 60-120 seconds between each round. Once you’ve completed all three rounds of that exercise, rest for 120-150 seconds, then move on to the next one. Make sure you use a kettlebell weight where the last couple of reps feel like a challenge (if they're too easy, it's not heavy enough). Here are your exercises:
- Goblet squats – 3 x 6-12 reps
- Single leg step ups 3 x 6-12 reps each side
- Single-leg Romanian deadlifts 3 x 6-12 reps each side
- Kettlebell swings 3 x 10-15 reps
- Weighted offset deadbug 2 x 8-10 reps each side
Decathlon's gym equipment is affordable, yet doesn't compromise on quality. This 12kg kettlebell is a good starting weight for beginners who have good base strength (although there are other weight options available). Crafted from iron, it's made to stand the test of time. FYI, the bottom is also coated in rubber to protect your floor.
Aim for at least two weekly strength training sessions and watch your running soar! Here are seven other lower body strength exercises you can incorporate into your training, as recommended by a former spring champion. Also, don't forget to train your upper body too, as this is really important for balance and stability. Try this six-move upper body workout from Olympic gold medalist, Alex Yee.
