This PC gaming handheld blows the Steam Deck out of the water in more ways than one
Bigger, faster, stronger – and completely unsuitable for gaming on the move
Quick Summary
A PC modder has turned an RTX 4090-powered gaming laptop into a giant Steam Deck-style handheld.
It even comes with a 12.5-inch 4K display. But there's a big downside too – with great power comes not so great battery life.
As much as I love my Steam Deck, I know it lacks the immersiveness and the power of a proper gaming PC – so I'm seriously impressed by the gaming handheld that one talented modder has created.
Behind its impressively massive 12.5-inch 4K display there's an RTX 4090 laptop GPU and a Core i9 14900HX processor.
As PCGamesN reports, the full spec includes an Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD, that 12.5-inch 4K touch screen, and a 50Wh battery.
That battery isn't for gaming, though: the combination of CPU, GPU and display is too hungry to last very long in battery mode.
What's gaming like on an RTX 4090 handheld console?
You can see for yourself in the video posted on bilibili.com, and once you get over the fact that the handheld is comically large – looking almost like a Steam Deck or a Nintendo Switch 2 is being played by a very small child – I think you'll be impressed by how good Horizon: Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077 and God of War each look on the device.
It's a fantastic mod, but it's not exactly practical. The poster says that on battery mode "you definitely can't play games", which defeats the purpose of a handheld somewhat.
While I'm used to keeping my Steam Deck near a USB-C cable at home, the whole point of getting a handheld was so I could play games when I'm travelling far from plug sockets and power outlets.
That said, a production version of this device would be an interesting alternative to the likes of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 for sofa-based gaming, although given the high price and compromises involved it'd probably only appeal to a very select and rather affluent group of gamers.
For most of us, one of the best gaming laptops would be a much better option. Still, I love that this strange creation exists.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
