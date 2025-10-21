Anker's brand new power bank will recharge to 50% in just 13 minutes

QUICK SUMMARY Anker has launched its 26K Prime Power Bank, delivering 300W total output for super-fast charging. It features two 140W USB-C ports and a 22.5W USB-A port, with bi-directional USB-C allowing a 250W input to recharge the power bank from empty to 50% in just 13 minutes. It measures 159.9 x 38 x 62.7mm, weighs 600g, and is available now for £153/£184 as a launch offer, rising to £179.99/$229.99 after five days.

Anker made headlines yesterday with the official unveiling of its new Prime lineup, featuring the long-awaited 3-in-1 charging station along with some seriously impressive gadgets. However, if you’re a fan of the best power banks, one device in particular is bound to catch your eye.

The brand has launched the 26K Prime Power Bank, featuring an incredible 300W of total output power. That means it can charge your devices incredibly fast, including two laptops and a phone at the same time.

Right now, the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) is available for £153/£184 as part of a launch offer on Anker’s online store, before returning to its RRP of £179.99/$229.99 in five days.

(Image credit: Anker)

The 300W output comes through two USB-C ports capable of 140W each, plus an additional 22.5W USB-A port. The USB-C ports are bi-directional, meaning the power bank can recharge itself at up to 250W – taking it from empty to 50% in 13 minutes or 80% in just 35 minutes.

It also features an LED screen, something we’ve been seeing more regularly on Anker’s recent power banks, which displays the date and time, battery status, battery temperature and charging progress. On top of that, it has smart connectivity via Bluetooth.

It measures 159.9 x 38 x 62.7mm and weighs 600g – a bit heavier than most power banks, but reasonable given its performance and features. For comparison, Anker’s Laptop Power Bank 25,000mAh is slightly lighter, so the extra weight is expected.