This ridiculously tiny power bank has just jumped to the top of my wishlist

QUICK SUMMARY The Baseus PicoGo AM31 is the world’s smallest 5000mAh MagSafe power bank, supporting 15W Qi2 charging for up to twice the speed of standard chargers. It features a built-in kickstand, can charge two devices at once, and uses strong magnets and an AI-controlled triple cooling system for safe, convenient use. It's available in four colours for £59.99/$69.99 on Amazon.

Now, if there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I love a power bank – especially when it’s tiny. I don’t mean to make this a gender thing, but as someone who either takes out a small bag or massively overpacks a big one, having a compact charger is a lifesaver.

I’ve been testing the INIU Pocket Rocket P50 recently, and I thought that was about as small as they came. However, there’s a new contender on the scene, and it’s even smaller.

The Baseus PicoGo AM31 is roughly the size of a credit card, yet it packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging. According to Baseus, it can deliver up to twice as fast charging compared to standard MagSafe power banks.

That said, what really makes it clever are the extras. There’s a built-in kickstand for propping your phone up whilst you scroll or stream, and it can charge two devices at once – one wirelessly and one via the included USB-C cable.

It even comes with a triple cooling system and an AI chip that checks its temperature 18,000 times an hour to keep things safe and efficient. That's the kind if stuff you'd expect from one of the best power banks on the market.

Available in four colours, it’ll set you back £59.99/$69.99 on Amazon. For the world’s smallest 5000mAh MagSafe charger, that's not too bad at all.