This is the world's smallest power bank – but its output is shockingly strong
It’s about the same size as a pair of AirPods
QUICK SUMMARY
INIU has just launched the Pocket Rocket P50, and it's the world’s smallest 10,000mAh power bank. Compact at just 8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm and weighing only 160g, it’s the perfect lightweight companion for frequent travellers who hate bulky gear.
Available in five stylish colours, it retails for £38.99/$38.99 and is available through INIU’s online store and Amazon. Shoppers on Amazon can also grab an extra 20% off with the current discount offer.
Everyone loves a good power bank, but they get really useful when they make traveling on the go super easy. Some come with built-in cables, some are slim and sleek, but we haven't seen a really tiny one...until now.
INIU, already known for its range of the best power banks, has just dropped the Pocket Rocket P50. It's the world's smallest-ever 10,000mAh power bank, and I don’t know about you, but it might be the cutest thing I've ever seen.
Measuring just 8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm and weighing 160g, the P50 can slip easily into your pocket, bag or travel pouch and still deliver full-speed charging power. It can fully charge an iPhone 16 twice, or give a Samsung S24 or iPad mini about one and a half charges, which is pretty impressive for something so compact.
The Pocket Rocket P50 pumps out a 45W full-speed output, supports PD, QC and Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 (PPS) and it can charge multiple devices at once. With USB-C in/out and USB-A ports, it’s super flexible and can essentially charge your phone and tablet simultaneously without any problems.
It also comes with a detachable lanyard-integrated USB-C cable that handles both charging your devices and recharging the power bank itself. That cable’s been through 11,000+ bend tests, so it’s built to last and features an E-Marker chip for stable performance and wide compatibility.
Available in five colourways, it has an RRP of £38.99/$38.99 and can be purchased via INIU's online store or Amazon. Buyers can also claim an extra 20% off on Amazon using code KVUWY7I4, so now's a good time to buy one!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.