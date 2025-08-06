This is the world's smallest power bank – but its output is shockingly strong

QUICK SUMMARY INIU has just launched the Pocket Rocket P50, and it's the world’s smallest 10,000mAh power bank. Compact at just 8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm and weighing only 160g, it’s the perfect lightweight companion for frequent travellers who hate bulky gear. Available in five stylish colours, it retails for £38.99/$38.99 and is available through INIU’s online store and Amazon. Shoppers on Amazon can also grab an extra 20% off with the current discount offer.

Everyone loves a good power bank, but they get really useful when they make traveling on the go super easy. Some come with built-in cables, some are slim and sleek, but we haven't seen a really tiny one...until now.

INIU, already known for its range of the best power banks, has just dropped the Pocket Rocket P50. It's the world's smallest-ever 10,000mAh power bank, and I don’t know about you, but it might be the cutest thing I've ever seen.

Measuring just 8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm and weighing 160g, the P50 can slip easily into your pocket, bag or travel pouch and still deliver full-speed charging power. It can fully charge an iPhone 16 twice, or give a Samsung S24 or iPad mini about one and a half charges, which is pretty impressive for something so compact.

(Image credit: INIU)

The Pocket Rocket P50 pumps out a 45W full-speed output, supports PD, QC and Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 (PPS) and it can charge multiple devices at once. With USB-C in/out and USB-A ports, it’s super flexible and can essentially charge your phone and tablet simultaneously without any problems.

It also comes with a detachable lanyard-integrated USB-C cable that handles both charging your devices and recharging the power bank itself. That cable’s been through 11,000+ bend tests, so it’s built to last and features an E-Marker chip for stable performance and wide compatibility.

Available in five colourways, it has an RRP of £38.99/$38.99 and can be purchased via INIU's online store or Amazon. Buyers can also claim an extra 20% off on Amazon using code KVUWY7I4, so now's a good time to buy one!