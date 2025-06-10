I didn't expect this little device to blow me away, but Anker's done it again
The new Anker Nano Power Bank is crazy
Over the last year, I've come to rely on a piece of tech I've had for a while – one of Anker's first MagGo power banks, which I regularly need to top up my iPhone 15 Pro's battery. This 5,000mAh battery has been a star for me, but Anker just launched a new version that completely blows it out of the water.
The new version's full name is somewhat clunky: Anker Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim). Still, it does very much get across what's so good about the power bank. It's the same as those that went before, but even slimmer than ever, to the point where it beggars belief.
The new Nano is just 0.86cm thick and has a totally flat surface on one side where it magnetically attaches to compatible phones (like those with MagSafe from Apple). It's fully Qi2 certified, but the charging speeds are also impressive. It can wirelessly charge phones at up to 15W, or wired at 20W – bafflingly good performance for its size.
The bank comes in black, white or gold and is priced at £49.99, which is nothing to sniff at. You could get a substantially higher-capacity power bank for the same price, but nothing that comes close in terms of convenience. I've been walking around with the new Nano in my pocket without even knowing it's there, since it's so thin. You can order it now from Anker if it sounds like it could be a lifesaver for your more battery-sapping days.
Also launching today is a new mainline Anker Nano Charger (130W, 6 Ports). This charging brick essentially bundles together multiple chargers into one, with more than enough capacity to charge a couple of laptops at once without any dip in power to either of them.
This is probably ideal for some desktop organisation, or if you charge multiple devices by your bedside or at any other single location. With this, you can get rid of some plugs to make life a little simpler. It also comes in at £49.99 and is available now from Anker directly.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Anker’s new earbuds can power up your iPhone or give your Samsung more stamina
The Soundcore P41i earbuds come with a charging case that's also a power bank
-
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro review: great mid-range beats
Anker's priciest cans are impressive
-
Anker's ANC earbuds suddenly drop to lowest-ever price – better than half price!
The best price we've seen yet for these top-quality earbuds
-
Anker PowerConf C200 review: a good quality budget 2K webcam
The Anker PowerConf C200 won't let you down and won't cost you much