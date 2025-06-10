I didn't expect this little device to blow me away, but Anker's done it again

Over the last year, I've come to rely on a piece of tech I've had for a while – one of Anker's first MagGo power banks, which I regularly need to top up my iPhone 15 Pro's battery. This 5,000mAh battery has been a star for me, but Anker just launched a new version that completely blows it out of the water.

The new version's full name is somewhat clunky: Anker Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim). Still, it does very much get across what's so good about the power bank. It's the same as those that went before, but even slimmer than ever, to the point where it beggars belief.

The new Nano is just 0.86cm thick and has a totally flat surface on one side where it magnetically attaches to compatible phones (like those with MagSafe from Apple). It's fully Qi2 certified, but the charging speeds are also impressive. It can wirelessly charge phones at up to 15W, or wired at 20W – bafflingly good performance for its size.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The bank comes in black, white or gold and is priced at £49.99, which is nothing to sniff at. You could get a substantially higher-capacity power bank for the same price, but nothing that comes close in terms of convenience. I've been walking around with the new Nano in my pocket without even knowing it's there, since it's so thin. You can order it now from Anker if it sounds like it could be a lifesaver for your more battery-sapping days.

Also launching today is a new mainline Anker Nano Charger (130W, 6 Ports). This charging brick essentially bundles together multiple chargers into one, with more than enough capacity to charge a couple of laptops at once without any dip in power to either of them.

This is probably ideal for some desktop organisation, or if you charge multiple devices by your bedside or at any other single location. With this, you can get rid of some plugs to make life a little simpler. It also comes in at £49.99 and is available now from Anker directly.

