Apple AirTag 2 was missing from iPhone 16e launch, but could still arrive soon

Quick Summary A new AirTag still looks set to arrive this year. It could be within the next few months.

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e recently, it marked a special moment for the brand. It was the first release of 2025 for the Cupertino-based company, and also flagged a moment where it had finally welcomed its budget-conscious handset into the numbered, core series.

Still, there was something missing from that launch. Leaks and rumours from before the event had suggested that a new Apple AirTag might also arrive there, though there was nothing to be seen.

Fear not, though – it still looks set to come soon. According to a leaker on Twitter called Kosutami, the new device will launch in either May or June. That narrows the expected launch window even further – previous rumours had suggested a broader Spring release.

So, what is going to change with the AirTag 2? Well, according to previous rumours and reports, the new device looks set offer better range, an updated wireless chip and improved privacy features. That's said to include design changes to make the speaker harder to remove.

It's not the only new devices, either. The same tipster also noted that the HomePad – Apple's new home hub device – and the AirPods Pro 3 are to be expected soon. The earbuds are more likely to come later in the year if historic release schedules are to be followed, but the others could conceivably arrive in the same window.

That comes as reports suggest that the brand could unveil two new phones next year, too. The iPhone Fold is listed as part of that, though the other device remains a mystery.

That would be the second year in a row, with the aforementioned iPhone 16e launched recently, and the iPhone 17 Air anticipated to debut in the Autumn. It's clearly a time for change at Apple, with many new product lines opening up in the near future.