Apple AirPods Pro 3 release news appears online, but don't get your hopes up yet

Quick Summary The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are said to be coming, but there is a longer than expected wait. Users waiting for a new pro earbud from the brand will have to wait even longer.

If you're a fan of top quality audio, a solid pair of earbuds is a must have. Not only will they help to block out the world around you, a good pair will offer a level of audio fidelity which defies belief for the size of the units.

If you're an iPhone user, the Apple AirPods Pro range is a great buy. These are Apple's most premium in-ear options, and are widely regarded as one of the top picks if you happen to use the brand's phones.

The current-gen Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been on the market for a few years already, with many starting to ask about the arrival of a successor. And according to respected industry analyst Jeff Pu (via Jukan Choi), those wanting a pair might have quite a wait on their hands.

According to a product timeline shared on Twitter, the AirPods Pro 3 won't be arriving until 2026. That would spell a four-year gap between product generations, which is sizable in Apple terms.

Apple Product Timeline by Jeff Pu, GF Securities Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/jEIGMi7TwvJune 15, 2025

There's good reason why users are getting antsy. With such a seismic gulf between releases, some of the lesser models in the brand's collection are starting to offer a more compelling case than the current flagship.

The recently unveiled Apple AirPods 4 utilises the same processor as the AirPods Pro 2, introduced similar gesture control and offered active noise cancellation. That's left a lot of users scratching their heads about why you'd opt for the pricier Pro model.

There's no word on exactly when in 2026 the AirPods Pro 3 will arrive, either. While they usually come in September alongside new iPhones, that does seem like a really long way away.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With rumours suggesting that Apple's release timelines could shift in the coming years, it may well end up being slightly earlier in the year.