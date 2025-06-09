Quick Summary Apple will be adding two new features to select AirPods models later this year. This includes studio quality audio recording, as well the ability to capture photos and video on your iPhone or iPad remotely.

As well as iOS 26 and its Liquid Glass design language, Apple has announced that an update is coming for AirPods to add a couple of new features.

Some models will be getting studio-quality audio recording and camera remote features, but not all AirPods will support them.

In fact, you'll need AirPods 4, AiPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation or AirPods Pro 2 to use either feature.

If you do own a pair of the compatible earbuds, you'll be able to record audio with "greater" sound quality. That also includes the ability to record audio through the in-ears when in noisier environments, with voice isolation functionality.

This will also benefit voice calls, when speaking through your AirPods.

(Image credit: Apple)

In addition, you can use your in-ears to take photos through the Camera app on an iPhone or iPad. You just have to press and hold the stem on one of your AirPods to take a snap or start a video recording remotely. Another press and hold stops the capture.

This will also work with third-party camera apps.

While not available to all users right now, the twi new features can be tested by those on the Apple Developer Program. They'll also be part of the public beta available next month.

If you're happy to wait for the final build, your AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC or AirPods Pro 2 will be updated as part of the iOS 26 release later this year – in "fall" claims Apple.

That's likely to be in September, shortly before the launch of the new iPhone 17 range of handsets.