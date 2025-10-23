Portland’s sleekest strength brand just reimagined resistance training – and it’s lighter, heavier, and smarter than ever

When a Portland-based strength company first introduced its minimalist weighted vest, it turned heads for all the right reasons.

The original Omorpho G-Vest is a rare fitness product that actually improves how you move, not just how you look while doing so, thanks to a clever G-Spheres system that evenly distributes weight across the torso.

Now, the brand’s back with the G-Vest Icon, a sleeker, smarter evolution that can instantly double in weight.

The ingenious snap-on system and new G-Pack weight inserts allow athletes to switch between loads in seconds.

The men’s version starts at 10lbs (~4.5kg) and scales up to 20 lbs (~9kg), while the women’s model begins at 6lbs (~2.7kg) and tops out at 12 lbs (~5.4kg).

It’s the first adjustable vest to use the company’s proprietary MicroLoad technology, which distributes weight evenly across the body and is said to maintain a full range of motion.

MicroLoad goes modular

Unlike the sandbag-stuffed or bar-laden vests that dominate home gyms, the G-Vest Icon keeps things simple and ergonomic.

Each G-Pack panel interlocks seamlessly into the vest’s shell, so users can ramp up resistance without disturbing the fit or aesthetics that made the original a cult favourite.

The result is progressive overload without compromise, for any type of exercise – from plyometrics and sprint drills to weighted hikes and everyday workouts.

(Image credit: OMORPHO)

Portland’s design team created the G-Vest Icon to make resistance scalable rather than static.

It brings weighted training to athletes, fitness fans and weekend warriors who want to move more, not less.

Available in Ruby, Earth, Black Earth and Sand, the new model looks as refined as it feels, making it equal parts performance gear and streetwear statement.

The G-Vest Icon is available now at OMORPHO and starts at $299 (~£224/ AU$459/ €257) for women and $319 (~£239/ AU$490/ €275) for men, while bundle options, including the new G-Packs, cost $359 (~£269/ AU$551/ €309) and $399 (£299/ AU$612/ €344), respectively.