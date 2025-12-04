Brooks shakes up its lineup with the surprisingly agile Glycerin Flex

Brooks has quietly turned its most dependable max-cushion workhorse into something far more experimental.

The new Glycerin Flex is pitched as a world-first approach to cushioned flexibility, using a sculpted midsole and asymmetric flex engineering to help runners move more naturally without losing that signature Glycerin plushness.

The brand describes it as a running shoe built to move with you rather than against you, designed for runners who want smoother roll-throughs, more intuitive transitions and a feeling of “flow” that standard neutral trainers usually struggle to deliver.

The standout design element is an asymmetrical midfoot flex groove paired with podular forefoot cutouts.

According to Brooks, this unlocks midfoot-to-toe-off flexibility, allowing the shoe to bend in a way that mirrors the foot rather than fighting it.

The effect essentially decentralises stiffness, so each phase of the stride feels more fluid.

Knit on top, nitrogen below

The Glycerin Flex also introduces a new engineered flat knit upper that wraps the foot in a softer, more adaptive fit.

Underfoot, the DNA TUNED nitrogen-infused midsole is a dual-cell construction with larger nitrogen pockets in the heel for plush landings and smaller ones in the forefoot for snappier toe-offs.

The simplified midsole architecture removes extra layers to create a more precise, efficient feel.

The stack height sits at 30:36 mm with a 6 mm drop, while weight comes in at 8 oz for women’s and 8.8 oz for men’s models.

Runners who prefer a slightly lower drop and a more flexible forefoot will likely feel the difference immediately.

Brooks is releasing the Glycerin Flex in a wide range of men’s and women’s colourways, including Gecko Phantom, Metallic Coconut and a few far brighter options.

The Glycerin Flex launches on 30 January with an RRP of £165 (~$220 / €188 / AU$333). Head over to Brooks Running for more info.