This Brooks x PYNRS Hyperion Max 3 release shows the brand is chasing “cool” at full speed

Brooks isn’t the first name most runners think of when it comes to stylish collaborations - the Seattle brand has built its reputation on reliability and performance rather than hype.

But its new, story-driven partnership with Boston collective PYNRS, expressed through the limited-edition Hyperion Max 3, suggests that might be changing.

The shoe is built on 100% PEBA DNA GOLD cushioning layered with DNA FLASH v2, a SpeedVault plate for propulsion, and a RapidRoll Rocker geometry that encourages efficient transitions.

It’s a shoe designed for speed sessions and race-day performance, but it’s also loaded with design cues that take their lead from the streets.

This collaboration with PYNRS, a Boston-based running collective founded by Sidney Baptista, is rooted in the idea that runners carry their communities with them.

Every visible detail nods to the urban environment, from the speckled midsole that echoes overspray from street paint to the custom sockliner mirrors lane markings.

Essentially, it’s storytelling you can lace up. Brooks frames it as celebrating runners who carry their roots mile after mile — a performance shoe that doubles as a cultural statement.

Not just miles, but meaning

The PYNRS collab is part of a bigger push by Brooks to reposition itself as more than just a performance brand.

In recent years, the company has been experimenting with drops that blur the line between functional gear and cultural objects.

Last year, Brooks and runDisney introduced character-inspired running shoes, putting Mickey and Minnie spins on the Ghost Max 2 and Adrenaline GTS 24.

The brand has also created a Kraken-edition Ghost 17 tied to the Seattle NHL team, leaning into hometown pride.

On its website, Brooks now hosts a dedicated Collabs hub, positioning these limited releases as “where performance meets vision.”

Brands like Nike and Adidas have long played the collaboration game, merging sport with fashion and culture. Now Brooks, traditionally more reserved, is clearly shifting gears.

By linking up with collectives like PYNRS, it’s signalling that performance running doesn’t have to be sterile; it can be expressive, community-driven, and, crucially, cool.

For runners, the Hyperion Max 3 delivers elite racing tech. For Brooks, it’s another step toward making its shoes objects of desire as much as tools for performance.

And for the culture? It’s a reminder that the stories we run with are as important as the miles themselves.

The PYNRS x Hyperion Max 3 is available now at Brooks US for the recommended retail price of $200 (~)