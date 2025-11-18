Brooks just punked up its most dependable running shoe and I can’t stop staring at it
The Ghost 17 has never looked more rebellious
Brooks has done something unexpected by letting Babylon LA, the Los Angeles punk, skate and streetwear label founded by Trash Talk’s Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson, loose on the Ghost 17.
The result is a limited-edition running shoe/trainer that keeps the classic Ghost ride while giving it the kind of aesthetic you’d normally find on a downtown record-shop wall rather than a running store shelf.
Where the workhorse grows fangs
The Ghost 17 has long held a reputation as Brooks’ most middle-of-the-road shoe, the perfectly safe daily trainer millions rely on for easy miles – a perfect canvas for Babylon.
There’s a fractured “shattered glass” motif wrapping the midsole, custom dual laces, reflective accents and a blackout upper that feels more subculture than suburban.
It’s the same DNA Loft v3 midsole, the same smooth, reliable 10mm-drop ride, the same everyday comfort, but wrapped in something far edgier than anything the Ghost has worn before.
The collaboration aims to bring Babylon’s creative ethos into the running world, pushing the idea that a run doesn’t need to look or feel routine.
Brooks says the shoe takes the dependable Ghost 17 and “infuses it with Babylon LA’s signature edge”, and that’s exactly how it comes across: all the trust and comfort runners expect from a Ghost, paired with a design that actually turns heads.
It’s a proper crossover, equally at home logging easy miles or being worn purely for the fit.
A detour into the unexpected
Babylon’s influence goes beyond the logo or the colour swap: it shapes the mood of the shoe.
The reflective branding, heavy black palette and stylised graphics give it a scraped-knees, late-night-skate energy the Ghost has never had.
For a workhorse trainer that normally blends into the pavement, this is probably the most interesting version Brooks has produced in years.
The Brooks x Babylon LA Ghost 17 is available now through Brooks Running and select retailers for $165 (~£125 / €142 / AU$254).
UK pricing for the collab hasn’t been listed at time of writing, but the standard Ghost 17 retails for £135, so expect a similar premium.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
