Adidas revives the Evo SL with an unexpected twist that turns it into a four-season trainer

Adidas has expanded its record-chasing Adizero family with a new all-terrain twist: the Adizero Evo SL ATR.

The brand describes it as an evolution of the famously lightweight Evo SL, now engineered to stay fast and stable when the forecast turns grim.

The running shoe lands globally on 4 December, giving winter runners a fresh option that blends race-day energy with off-season practicality.

The philosophy behind the ATR edition is disarmingly simple. As the brand puts it, runners shouldn’t feel like their favourite trainer becomes unusable just because the weather deteriorates.

To fix that, designers added subtle yet high-impact changes: water-repellent protection, improved traction, and enhanced stability, all while preserving the Evo SL's signature lightness and sleek silhouette.

Global Category Director Simon Lockett says the goal was to create a version that “meets the demands of mixed terrain and all seasons.”

A shift in the surface story

The biggest functional change arrives underfoot. The Evo SL ATR features a Continental rubber outsole with 1.5mm lugs, providing runners with reliable bite on damp pavements, park paths, and light off-road detours.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s traction designed for the daily unknowns, the slush, the drizzle, the leaf-slick pavements, without veering into hardcore trail-shoe territory.

To protect against the worst of winter, the shoe features a woven ripstop mesh upper with built-in water repellency, plus shield tabs, reflective accents, and tactile mudguard textures for extra durability and visibility.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas)

Cushioning comes from a full-length Lightstrike Pro midsole for a smooth, dynamic feel that mirrors the nicely propulsive ride of the road-focused Evo SL.

The result is a versatile hybrid: a fast, lightweight daily trainer that doesn’t need to be shelved until spring.

For runners chasing consistency through the cold months, that alone might be the biggest upgrade of all.

The Adizero Evo SL ATR will be available globally from 4 December, priced at €160 / $160 / £140 (~AU$244) via adidas UK and the adidas app.