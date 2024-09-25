Is this Adidas’ next record-breaking running shoe?

Adidas has set the stage for yet another breakthrough in the world of elite running with the upcoming release of the Adizero Adios Pro 4, the latest iteration of its record-smashing running franchise.

Inspired by the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 and unveiled ahead of this weekend’s Berlin Marathon, this running shoe is positioned as a top contender for podium finishes, building on the Adizero line’s legacy of five world records and 73 major road race victories.

What’s New with the Adizero Adios Pro 4?

Designed to push athletes beyond their limits, the Adizero Adios Pro 4 combines new forefoot rocker point geometry with Adidas’ Lightstrike Pro midsole, aiming to improve running economy and enhance forward momentum.

The shoe’s rocker point, positioned 60% along the shoe’s length, helps runners transition smoothly, propelling them toward the finish line. The Lightlock upper is another innovation, providing a snug fit through one-way stretch woven mesh that supports high-speed runs.

Meanwhile, a new Lighttraxion outsole has been designed based on extensive studies of athlete strike patterns, providing grip precisely where it’s needed most during race conditions.

These enhancements, paired with the shoe’s ultralight weight (around 200g for men and 172g for women), aim to provide that extra edge to elite runners.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The ‘Super Shoe’ Race Heats Up

The Adizero Adios Pro 4 isn’t debuting in a vacuum. It enters the fray amid fierce competition in the “super shoe” category.

Leading the charge is the Nike Alphafly 3, the latest iteration of Nike’s celebrated line, continuing its aggressive cushioning and energy-returning Air Zoom Pods. Nike has dominated with the Alphafly series, known for helping elite athletes like Eliud Kipchoge break marathon records.

Also in the mix is the Saucony Endorphin Elite, which boasts PWRRUN HG foam, designed to offer a responsive and propulsive ride for long-distance runners.

Both brands are vying for supremacy in the marathon world, but Adidas is determined to outpace them with the innovations packed into the Adios Pro 4.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Enter the Adizero Evo SL – Speed for Training

While the Adizero Adios Pro 4 will steal the limelight on race day, Adidas has also introduced the Adizero Evo SL, a trainer engineered for fast-paced workouts.

This shoe brings the performance DNA of the record-setting Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 into training sessions, offering a lighter alternative without sacrificing Adidas’ renowned Lightstrike Pro cushioning.

With its minimalist aesthetic and practical design, the Evo SL is aimed at runners who want to blend performance with style.

Weighing approximately 188g for women and 224g for men, it’s one of Adidas’ lightest trainers, making it ideal for those speed-focused training runs.

Availability

The Adizero Adios Pro 4 will launch globally in January 2025, priced at €250/$250, while the Adizero Evo SL will hit the shelves in March 2025, priced at €150/$150. Early drops of the Evo SL will be available as soon as 15 October 2024 via the Adidas app. Better be quick, people! Visit Adidas for more info.