Is this Adidas’ next record-breaking running shoe?

Adidas has set the stage for yet another breakthrough in the world of elite running with the upcoming release of the Adizero Adios Pro 4, the latest iteration of its record-smashing running franchise.
Inspired by the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 and unveiled ahead of this weekend’s Berlin Marathon, this running shoe is positioned as a top contender for podium finishes, building on the Adizero line’s legacy of five world records and 73 major road race victories.
What’s New with the Adizero Adios Pro 4?
Designed to push athletes beyond their limits, the Adizero Adios Pro 4 combines new forefoot rocker point geometry with Adidas’ Lightstrike Pro midsole, aiming to improve running economy and enhance forward momentum.
The shoe’s rocker point, positioned 60% along the shoe’s length, helps runners transition smoothly, propelling them toward the finish line. The Lightlock upper is another innovation, providing a snug fit through one-way stretch woven mesh that supports high-speed runs.
Meanwhile, a new Lighttraxion outsole has been designed based on extensive studies of athlete strike patterns, providing grip precisely where it’s needed most during race conditions.
These enhancements, paired with the shoe’s ultralight weight (around 200g for men and 172g for women), aim to provide that extra edge to elite runners.
The ‘Super Shoe’ Race Heats Up
The Adizero Adios Pro 4 isn’t debuting in a vacuum. It enters the fray amid fierce competition in the “super shoe” category.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Leading the charge is the Nike Alphafly 3, the latest iteration of Nike’s celebrated line, continuing its aggressive cushioning and energy-returning Air Zoom Pods. Nike has dominated with the Alphafly series, known for helping elite athletes like Eliud Kipchoge break marathon records.
Also in the mix is the Saucony Endorphin Elite, which boasts PWRRUN HG foam, designed to offer a responsive and propulsive ride for long-distance runners.
Both brands are vying for supremacy in the marathon world, but Adidas is determined to outpace them with the innovations packed into the Adios Pro 4.
Enter the Adizero Evo SL – Speed for Training
While the Adizero Adios Pro 4 will steal the limelight on race day, Adidas has also introduced the Adizero Evo SL, a trainer engineered for fast-paced workouts.
This shoe brings the performance DNA of the record-setting Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 into training sessions, offering a lighter alternative without sacrificing Adidas’ renowned Lightstrike Pro cushioning.
With its minimalist aesthetic and practical design, the Evo SL is aimed at runners who want to blend performance with style.
Weighing approximately 188g for women and 224g for men, it’s one of Adidas’ lightest trainers, making it ideal for those speed-focused training runs.
Availability
The Adizero Adios Pro 4 will launch globally in January 2025, priced at €250/$250, while the Adizero Evo SL will hit the shelves in March 2025, priced at €150/$150. Early drops of the Evo SL will be available as soon as 15 October 2024 via the Adidas app. Better be quick, people! Visit Adidas for more info.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière – the best watch the brand has ever made
If you're looking for an absolutely incredible dive watch, this is it
By Sam Cross Published
-
Motorola ThinkPhone to return with several interesting upgrades
Could this be a new star in the midrange Android phone segment?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Proton power: Wattbike’s latest bike lights up the at-home fitness scene
Wattbike’s Proton provides a spin class experience without the awkward eye contact
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Segway’s ZT3 Pro brings speed, power, and adventure to electric scooters
Pre-order now, thank us later
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Amazfit T-Rex 3 is rugged enough to survive your next adventure and probably the one after that
Amazfit’s new smartwatch has a 27-day battery, dual GPS, 170+ sport modes, and advanced fitness features
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Zwift 10th anniversary update delivers new worlds, enhanced HUD, and improved challenges
Zwift celebrates the important milestone in style with a heap-load of updates
By Matt Kollat Published
-
No. 22's new Reactor Aero is a titanium triumph and a 3D printing first for the cycling world
No. 22's latest masterpiece is the world's first 3D-printed titanium aero bike
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Why an e-scooter is the best commuting buddy for university students
Portable, powerful and fun: e-scooters have all the qualities to make them the ultimate micro-commuting machines for uni students
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Sky-high slumber, ground-level costs: TentBox GO elevates budget-friendly rooftop camping
Make rooftop camping utterly hassle-free with the lightweight Tentbox GO
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Bagels, beanies, and blazing fast shoes: New Balance unveils this year’s New York City Marathon Collection
Why just run the marathon when you can wear it?
By Matt Kollat Published