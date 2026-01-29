"It feels like it’s got a new half-marathon PB written all over it!": Hoka quietly updates its fastest race shoe as the Cielo X1 3.0 breaks cover
The brand’s top-tier carbon racer gets lighter, thicker and more efficient
Hoka has quietly revealed the Cielo X1 3.0, the third iteration of the brand's flagship racing shoe, without the usual fanfare.
Despite the low-key rollout, the changes suggest this is a meaningful update to the brand’s most aggressive road running shoes.
Positioned as a race-day shoe for distances ranging from 5K to the marathon, the Cielo X1 3.0 sits at the top of Hoka’s performance lineup, above the Rocket X 3 and Mach X 3.
It is designed for runners chasing outright speed rather than everyday mileage, with Hoka doubling down on propulsion, efficiency and stability.
The update focuses on the hyper-propulsive carbon fibre plate, working alongside a refined version of the brand’s MetaRocker geometry.
Hoka has been fine-tuning the MetaRocker for years to keep runners moving smoothly through toe-off and maintain momentum at faster paces.
The company says the setup is intended to optimise turnover and promote continuous forward motion, a language that suggests Hoka wants the Cielo X1 3.0 to be considered a true competitor to other elite carbon racers.
A familiar formula, sharpened
The Cielo X1 3.0 uses Hoka’s most responsive PEBA-based 'superfoam', promising high energy return without sacrificing long-distance comfort.
The stack appears generous, to say the least, but stability is addressed through a refined heel geometry that should help control landings at speed – a common criticism of ultra-aggressive race shoes.
The upper has also been revisited, with asymmetric lacing designed to improve lockdown and reduce pressure across the top of the foot.
Hoka athlete Tom Anderson is calling it “a huge update,” adding that it feels like it has “a new half-marathon PB written all over it.” Amen!
The Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 is available now directly from Hoka UK, Hoka USand Hoka EU for £250 / $275 / €275, making it the most expensive road shoe in the brand’s current lineup.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
