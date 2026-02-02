Adidas Terrex targets technical trail racing with a new stability-first speed shoe

Adidas Terrex has expanded its trail running shoes lineup with the launch of the Agravic TT, a new model designed specifically for fast running on highly technical terrain.

Positioned below the recently unveiled Agravic Speed Ultra 2, the Agravic TT appears to target runners who want race-day speed without the uncompromising feel (or price) of a top-tier trail super shoe.

At £160, it undercuts the Speed Ultra 2 by £40 while shifting the focus toward stability, security, and protection.

(Image credit: Adidas Terrex)

According to Adidas, the Agravic TT is built for “super technical terrain,” with an emphasis on confidence and control across rocky trails, steep descents, and unpredictable terrain.

Compared to the Speed Ultra 2, the shoe is described as more stable, more secure, and more protective, while still delivering a fast, race-ready ride.

Built for the rough stuff

Key to that approach is a wider base, which is designed to improve stability on uneven ground, particularly during descents and sharp direction changes.

The midsole uses a dual-layer construction combining Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike+, the same foam propelling the Adidas' road running shoes, aiming to balance cushioning, durability, and stability during demanding trail races.

(Image credit: Adidas Terrex)

Protection is provided by a rock plate underfoot, while the upper is described as more durable and supportive than that of Adidas’s most aggressive trail racers.

Underneath, a multi-directional lug pattern is intended to provide reliable traction on loose, wet, and technical surfaces.

The Agravic TT offers a less extreme, more approachable option for technical trail racing than the top-of-the-line Agravic Speed Ultra 2, where stability and confidence can matter as much as outright speed.

The Agravic TT is available now at Adidas Terrex, priced at £160.