Adidas Terrex targets technical trail racing with a new stability-first speed shoe
The new Agravic TT is said to offer a more stable, protective option for fast running on highly technical trails
Adidas Terrex has expanded its trail running shoes lineup with the launch of the Agravic TT, a new model designed specifically for fast running on highly technical terrain.
Positioned below the recently unveiled Agravic Speed Ultra 2, the Agravic TT appears to target runners who want race-day speed without the uncompromising feel (or price) of a top-tier trail super shoe.
At £160, it undercuts the Speed Ultra 2 by £40 while shifting the focus toward stability, security, and protection.
According to Adidas, the Agravic TT is built for “super technical terrain,” with an emphasis on confidence and control across rocky trails, steep descents, and unpredictable terrain.
Compared to the Speed Ultra 2, the shoe is described as more stable, more secure, and more protective, while still delivering a fast, race-ready ride.
Built for the rough stuff
Key to that approach is a wider base, which is designed to improve stability on uneven ground, particularly during descents and sharp direction changes.
The midsole uses a dual-layer construction combining Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike+, the same foam propelling the Adidas' road running shoes, aiming to balance cushioning, durability, and stability during demanding trail races.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Protection is provided by a rock plate underfoot, while the upper is described as more durable and supportive than that of Adidas’s most aggressive trail racers.
Underneath, a multi-directional lug pattern is intended to provide reliable traction on loose, wet, and technical surfaces.
The Agravic TT offers a less extreme, more approachable option for technical trail racing than the top-of-the-line Agravic Speed Ultra 2, where stability and confidence can matter as much as outright speed.
The Agravic TT is available now at Adidas Terrex, priced at £160.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.