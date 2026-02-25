Flower Mountain’s new collection turns the retro trainer trend up to eleven

Flower Mountain has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and the footwear immediately stands out for looking familiar yet refreshingly detailed.

At first glance, the silhouettes sit in the same retro-runner space as classic lifestyle trainers, but a closer look reveals a far richer mix of textures, colours and outdoor-inspired construction.

The collection marks the brand’s 10-year milestone and is positioned as a confident evolution of its design language, bringing together outdoor functionality, Japanese sensibility and Italian technical expertise.

Flower Mountain Yamano 3 (Image credit: Flower Mountain)

The hero of the collection is the Yamano 3, Flower Mountain’s flagship sneaker, reworked for SS26 with vintage-washed canvas, denim, floral jacquards and embroidered detailing that push it firmly into lifestyle territory while keeping its trail-inspired DNA.

Alongside it, the Yamabushi introduces rope-wrapped uppers and a more rugged aesthetic, while the Wave line softens things with curved soles and layered constructions designed to evoke fluid movement.

For a more technical angle, the Iwano and Iwano 2 models bring hiking-ready credentials with suede, nylon and ripstop uppers paired to soles engineered for grip, stability and impact absorption, reinforcing the brand’s outdoor roots beneath the fashion-forward styling.

Who is Flower Mountain?

Founded in 2015 by Keisuke Ota and Yang Chao, Flower Mountain is a footwear label built around a shared passion for nature, camping and mountain exploration.

The brand blends Japanese design influences, visible in its colour palettes and fabrics, with Italian manufacturing know-how, aiming to create shoes that sit somewhere between outdoor performance and lifestyle fashion.

(Image credit: Flower Mountain)

Materials play a major role across SS26, with embroidered denim, raffia textures, technical mesh, and geometric detailing giving the sneakers a handcrafted feel and helping them stand out in an increasingly crowded retro-trainer market led by brands such as New Balance and ASICS.

The result is a collection that feels like a statement on how outdoor footwear continues to influence everyday style; only here, the emphasis is on craft, colour and personality rather than minimalism.

The Spring/Summer 26 collection spans over 100 products and is available now at Flower Mountain, with prices from £70 / $83 / €83 (~AU$138).