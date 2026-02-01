On and Sky High Farm Goods are back with a wildflower-inspired trainer drop for SS26

On is bringing back its Sky High Farm Goods collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2026 season, and this time it’s less about just one hero shoe and more of a full mini collection.

After reworking the Cloud 6 shoe from last season, the Swiss brand and the mission-led label (created to support Sky High Farm’s commendable food equity work) are expanding the range with three different footwear silhouettes, plus a handful of apparel and accessories.

The whole thing lands next week.

The On Cloud 6 shoe, which returns as the Cloud 6 SHFG in two new colourways. This is the pink one (Image credit: On)

What’s actually in the drop?

The star of the show here is still the Cloud 6, which returns as the Cloud 6 SHFG in two new colourways. One is "Aster/Begonia" (a pretentious way of saying "pink") and the other is "Gourami/Pier" (blue with a hint of eye roll) - although there are two other pairs in the mix this time.

First is the Cloudplay SHFG, which is a kids’ version in Vitelotte/Twilight (sigh; violet) and Celery/Bayleaf (green). Then there’s the Cloudrock Low WP SHFG in Sphinx/Chestnut (tan with a brown sole), with an extra black/coriander version (that's green with a black sole FYI), which is exclusive to Dover Street Market stores worldwide.

On the clothing side, the collection also includes the Trek T SHF (t-shirt), Trek Shorts SHF, Solar Cap SHF and Merino Sock SHF, all of which lean into lightweight materials and practical details, On say, but again in those pretty garish wildflower-inspired colours.

The Cloudrock Low WP SHFG shoe in tan/brown (Image credit: On Running)

On and Sky High Farm Goods say they are positioning the vibrant collection around a “growing wilder” theme, with wildflowers used as the main visual motif because of their link to regenerative agriculture.

They were also keen to point out the campaign was shot by photographer Casper Kofi at The Ron Finley Project’s Gangsta Garden in South Central LA, with a cast that includes a bunch of models such as Andreea Diaconu and Indira Scott.

It’s a pretty on-the-nose setting, but it fits the point of the partnership - that the entire point of Sky High Farm Goods is to generate revenue and awareness for its equity mission, and the brand says it’s raised $1.5m (£1.09m) in donations since launching it launched in 2022. So good on it for that.

The On x Sky High Farm Goods SS26 collection drops on 5 February and will be available via on.com and skyhighfarmgoods.com, plus select retailers and Dover Street Market locations across the world.