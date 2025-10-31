Swiss precision meets New York farm life in On’s new capsule collection

On is stepping off the track and into the fields with its latest capsule collection.

The Swiss sportswear brand has teamed up with Sky High Farm Goods, the mission-led label that supports New York’s Sky High Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to food sovereignty and ecological farming.

The result is a capsule that feels equal parts performance gear and cultural statement, debuting with the Cloud 6 SHF and a campaign by photographer Ryan McGinley.

Founded by artist Dan Colen, Sky High Farm grows fresh produce and raises animals, donating everything it harvests to local communities in need.

On Cloud 6 SHF (Image credit: On)

Its offshoot, Sky High Farm Goods, channels that purpose through fashion and creative partnerships, raising over $1.5 million since 2022 through collaborations with Balenciaga, Comme des Garçons, and Dover Street Market.

The new capsule builds on that ethos, bringing together On’s Swiss-engineered precision and Sky High Farm’s playful, pastoral aesthetic.

The Cloud 6 SHF lands in earthy, “agriculturally inspired” tones, joined by a Studio Long-T, All Day Cap, and Merino Sock, designed to bridge the worlds of movement, creativity, and conscious consumption.

Capturing community

Shot by Ryan McGinley (best known for his cult photobook The Kids Were Alright), the campaign features Sky High Farm’s day-to-day team alongside friends of the brand, blurring the line between farm, studio, and runway.

Both brands see this as more than a one-off drop. “Our partnership with Sky High Farm Goods is driven by shared creativity and purpose,” says Lucy Delacherois Day, On’s Senior Director of Product Strategy.

(Image credit: On)

“Our aim is not just to create beautiful products but to inspire new ways of moving and connecting.”

The partnership will continue through further design explorations and community projects, uniting art, agriculture, and performance.

The On x Sky High Farm Goods capsule collection, including the Cloud 6 SHF, Studio Long-T, All Day Cap, and Merino Sock, launches 6 November 2025.

Available online at On, Sky High Farmin, and Dover Street Market stores globally.