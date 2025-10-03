Spider-Man actor swaps webs for sneakers in sleek new collab with Swiss brand

Hot off news of her return in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya has been busy behind the scenes on a very different project: sneakers.

In her long-term partnership with Swiss performance brand On, she’s stepping out with the Cloudtilt Moon, the follow-up to her first footwear design, the Cloudzone Moon, which landed earlier this year.

Part of the ongoing Be Every You campaign, the new shoe prioritises recovery and all-day ease over performance edge.

(Image credit: On)

Built with a sock-like knit upper and ultra-cushioned CloudTecPhase sole, the Cloudtilt Moon brings softness, versatility, and style together in one package.

The sneaker is a natural sequel to the Cloudzone Moon, which leaned on structure, mesh uppers, and bold detailing.

This time, the focus is on everyday comfort with the kind of slip-on silhouette that can transition from downtime to city streets without missing a beat.

It’s still unmistakably On, but the collaboration gives it a looser, more lifestyle-ready character.

Shifting identities

As with the first drop, the Be Every You story is about contrasts: the romantic and the rebel, calm and chaos, performance and ease.

Styled once again by longtime creative partner Law Roach, the campaign visuals spotlight the star’s ability to move between moods and identities, a theme mirrored in the versatility of the collection itself.

(Image credit: On)

The Cloudtilt Moon sits alongside fresh autumn-winter 2025 apparel, including structured bombers, sleek bodysuits, and relaxed track jackets.

It’s a reminder that On’s partnership with one of Hollywood’s most in-demand talent isn’t just about a single shoe, but about building a multi-season creative dialogue.

With the Cloudzone Moon already a global sell-out, anticipation for the softer sequel is high.

The Cloudtilt Moon is available now for £170/ $200/ €190/ AU$280 via On’s flagship stores and on.com, marking the next step in a collaboration that shows no sign of slowing down.