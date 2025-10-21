On and LOEWE just dropped their most sophisticated sneaker yet – and it’s unlike anything they’ve made before

In the crowded world of luxury collabs, few balance form and function quite like LOEWE × On.

Their newest creation, the Cloudsolo, takes that union further with a sculptural sneaker born from shared obsession with motion, material, and meticulous design.

Just weeks before unveiling the Cloudsolo, On revealed another headline collaboration, this time with South Korean label POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF).

While LOEWE and On have teamed up several times before – past drops included luxury iterations of the Cloudventure and Cloudtilt – this new release marks a milestone.

(Image credit: LOEWE × On)

The Cloudsolo is the first sneaker co-created from the ground up, introducing an entirely new silhouette defined by a single CloudTec element in the heel and a Helion superfoam midsole engineered for everyday movement.

Up top, LOEWE’s signature design language is clear: a branded pebble toggle, adjustable elastic speed laces, and semi-translucent mesh that gives the shoe its sculptural edge.

Colourways range from bold Turquoise and Lime Green to understated neutrals, while the refreshed Cloudtilt returns in seasonal denim hues.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Movement as craft

Beyond sneakers, the Autumn/Winter 2025 capsule expands into performance wear, a balance of On’s technical know-how and LOEWE’s runway sensibilities.

From aerodynamic base layers to adaptive outerwear, each piece blurs the line between sportswear and streetwear, making them versatile and tactile.

(Image credit: LOEWE × On)

Since their first collaboration in 2021, LOEWE × On has evolved into one of fashion’s most interesting partnerships.

What began as limited-edition trail shoes has become a platform for exploring how high fashion and technical design can coexist without compromise.

The LOEWE × On Cloudsolo and accompanying ready-to-wear collection are available now from On UK, On US, and On AU, as well as at LOEWE boutiques and online.

Prices for the Cloudsolo start from £390 / $450 / AU$720, depending on colourway and region.