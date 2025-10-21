On and LOEWE just dropped their most sophisticated sneaker yet – and it’s unlike anything they’ve made before
Luxury fashion house LOEWE and Swiss performance label On reunite for their first fully co-designed sneaker
In the crowded world of luxury collabs, few balance form and function quite like LOEWE × On.
Their newest creation, the Cloudsolo, takes that union further with a sculptural sneaker born from shared obsession with motion, material, and meticulous design.
Just weeks before unveiling the Cloudsolo, On revealed another headline collaboration, this time with South Korean label POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF).
While LOEWE and On have teamed up several times before – past drops included luxury iterations of the Cloudventure and Cloudtilt – this new release marks a milestone.
The Cloudsolo is the first sneaker co-created from the ground up, introducing an entirely new silhouette defined by a single CloudTec element in the heel and a Helion superfoam midsole engineered for everyday movement.
Up top, LOEWE’s signature design language is clear: a branded pebble toggle, adjustable elastic speed laces, and semi-translucent mesh that gives the shoe its sculptural edge.
Colourways range from bold Turquoise and Lime Green to understated neutrals, while the refreshed Cloudtilt returns in seasonal denim hues.
Movement as craft
Beyond sneakers, the Autumn/Winter 2025 capsule expands into performance wear, a balance of On’s technical know-how and LOEWE’s runway sensibilities.
From aerodynamic base layers to adaptive outerwear, each piece blurs the line between sportswear and streetwear, making them versatile and tactile.
Since their first collaboration in 2021, LOEWE × On has evolved into one of fashion’s most interesting partnerships.
What began as limited-edition trail shoes has become a platform for exploring how high fashion and technical design can coexist without compromise.
The LOEWE × On Cloudsolo and accompanying ready-to-wear collection are available now from On UK, On US, and On AU, as well as at LOEWE boutiques and online.
Prices for the Cloudsolo start from £390 / $450 / AU$720, depending on colourway and region.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
