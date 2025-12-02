People are going crazy over HOKA’s premium slip-ons as shoppers clear sizes faster than the brand can restock

HOKA has quietly dropped a new version of its cult recovery mule, the Ora Primo EXT, and it’s already causing a minor scramble on the brand's website.

The model only just appeared under “New Arrivals” on the brand’s official UK site, yet most sizes have flipped to “Sold out” or the far more tantalising “Flying off the shelves” warning.

It’s a lifestyle-meets-outdoor mule that blends the soft, cloud-like cushioning the Ora line is known for with a far more rugged build than the cosy slip-ons people associate with recovery shoes.

The upper is made from a plush suede that instantly feels more premium than the standard Ora, backed by a neoprene collar, metal hardware and a G-hook closure borrowed from outdoor sandals.

Around the toe and heel, you’ll find rubber reinforcements for durability, the midsole is a dual-density EVA stack designed for post-run comfort and all-day softness, and the outsole uses recycled rubber.

Even the strap has reflective detailing, which feels more “city-ready dusk commute” than “post-marathon lounging.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hoka) (Image credit: Hoka) (Image credit: Hoka) (Image credit: Hoka)

Hoka is no stranger to recovery footwear. The Skyward Laceless, launched in September 2025, has caused quite a stir, if my article on the release is anything to go by.

The Ora has many slider versions, while the Hopara is an all-gender 'shandal' (shoe-sandal). The Infini Hike TC hiking sandal can also be considered as recovery footwear, thanks to its thick midsole.

Beneath the (suede) surface

Neither is the Ora Primo EXT a full trail shoe, nor a slipper, but something in between: the kind of gorpcore-adjacent hybrid you can wear for travel, camping, walking the dog, or just wandering around on tired legs after a long run.

It builds on the popularity of last year’s Ora Primo Mule, but the EXT version looks substantially more durable, more styled, and more aligned with the current appetite for outdoorsy, utility-driven footwear.

If you want a pair, you may need to move fast. Many sizes are already gone, and the UK 11 shown above is stamped with that ominous “Flying off the shelves” label.

The shoe comes in multiple colourways, including Squid Ink, Antique Olive and a pale neutral.

The Ora Primo EXT is priced at £115 / $130 / €130 / AU$230 and is available now directly from HOKA UK, HOKA US, HOKA EU and HOKA AU.

[via Gear Patrol]