'It’s the ultimate travel shoe… can be active, on the beach, on a hike, or worn with streetwear': Hoka quietly updates its cult laceless recovery shoe with a bold new look

Hoka has been making small but deliberate moves in the recovery footwear space recently, and its latest update is one of those releases that could easily slip under the radar if you were not paying attention.

The Ora Primo, which already sits at the more fashion-forward end of Hoka’s recovery lineup, has just debuted in a new Yellow Gold and Black colourway that subtly changes the shoe's personality without altering its familiar shape or comfort-first approach.

This is still very much the recovery footwear people have come to recognise, with its padded, almost jacket-like upper and elasticated lace system giving it that cosy, slip-on appeal that works just as well post-run as it does for day-to-day wear.

(Image credit: Hoka)

The difference is how confident it now looks, with the warm yellow base adding far more presence than the earlier ones, while the black detailing through the collar, heel, and sole keeps the overall look grounded rather than playful.

From post-run to everyday wear

Nothing has changed underfoot, which will be good news for anyone who already rates the Ora Primo as a recovery shoe that doesn't feel like an afterthought.

The generously cushioned EVA midsole still delivers the soft, forgiving ride Hoka is known for, offering noticeable relief after long runs or heavy training days.

The outsole has enough grip to handle pavement miles, dog walks, and quick trips into town without feeling flimsy.

(Image credit: Hoka)

Customer reviews suggest the appeal goes well beyond post-run recovery, with several buyers describing the shoe as something they reach for daily rather than occasionally.

One reviewer called it their “go to for running errands and recovery,” while another said they were “obsessed” and even labelled it their “best shoe ever,” praising how easily it slips into travel, beach days and everyday outfits.

Comfort comes up repeatedly, with phrases like “walking on clouds,” “super comfy,” and “my feet say thank you” appearing across reviews, particularly from wearers with plantar fasciitis or seeking supportive indoor-outdoor footwear.

For runners who already like the idea of a recovery shoe that does not look out of place away from the gym, this new Yellow Gold and Black version gives the Ora Primo a bit more confidence and character, while keeping everything else exactly as comfortable and familiar as before.

The Ora Primo is available now in five colours directly from Hoka UK, Hoka US and Hoka EU for the recommended price of £105 / $120 / €120 (~AU$ 171)

[via GearPatrol]