HOKA's latest shoe ditches laces – and might be its comfiest yet
The Skyward Laceless brings max-cushion recovery tech to a stylish, slip-on silhouette
HOKA swaps race-day speed for off-day comfort with the Skyward Laceless, a chunky new recovery/ running shoe you’ll want to live in.
The launch follows a triumphant showing for HOKA athletes at UTMB 2025, where the brand claimed multiple podiums across the week, including a win at OCC and standout performances at CCC and the 100-mile flagship event.
While the Skyward Laceless isn’t made for alpine terrain, it represents the other side of elite performance: recovery, with potential use cases that include everything from long travel days and post-run strolls to lazy Sundays and beyond.
The spiritual successor of the Hoka Skyward X, this ultra-cushioned slip-on brings the brand’s signature foam-forward feel to a surprisingly sleek silhouette.
There are no laces or tongue; instead, an integrated pull tab provides easy on and off, and a silicone HOKA logo is stamped proudly across the side.
It rides high – literally – on a dual-layer midsole that stacks premium PEBA foam on top of supercritical EVA for a plush yet responsive feel.
In men’s sizing, you’re looking at 47mm of cushion at the heel, 41mm at the forefoot, while the women’s version drops slightly to 45/39mm.
Underfoot, Durabrasion rubber is used sparingly for grip without adding weight.
The upper is constructed from a one-piece, triple-jacquard knit made with 87% recycled content and a touch of spandex, resulting in a soft, stretchy, sock-like feel.
Coming in two colourways, the HOKA Skyward Laceless is available now at HOKA US, HOKA UK and select retail partners for $175/ £160 (~AU$267.42).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
