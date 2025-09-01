HOKA's latest shoe ditches laces – and might be its comfiest yet

HOKA swaps race-day speed for off-day comfort with the Skyward Laceless, a chunky new recovery/ running shoe you’ll want to live in.

The launch follows a triumphant showing for HOKA athletes at UTMB 2025, where the brand claimed multiple podiums across the week, including a win at OCC and standout performances at CCC and the 100-mile flagship event.

While the Skyward Laceless isn’t made for alpine terrain, it represents the other side of elite performance: recovery, with potential use cases that include everything from long travel days and post-run strolls to lazy Sundays and beyond.

The spiritual successor of the Hoka Skyward X, this ultra-cushioned slip-on brings the brand’s signature foam-forward feel to a surprisingly sleek silhouette.

(Image credit: Hoka)

There are no laces or tongue; instead, an integrated pull tab provides easy on and off, and a silicone HOKA logo is stamped proudly across the side.

It rides high – literally – on a dual-layer midsole that stacks premium PEBA foam on top of supercritical EVA for a plush yet responsive feel.

In men’s sizing, you’re looking at 47mm of cushion at the heel, 41mm at the forefoot, while the women’s version drops slightly to 45/39mm.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Underfoot, Durabrasion rubber is used sparingly for grip without adding weight.

The upper is constructed from a one-piece, triple-jacquard knit made with 87% recycled content and a touch of spandex, resulting in a soft, stretchy, sock-like feel.

Coming in two colourways, the HOKA Skyward Laceless is available now at HOKA US, HOKA UK and select retail partners for $175/ £160 (~AU$267.42).