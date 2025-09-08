HOKA just reimagined a cult trail shoe with Swedish brand UNNA and it glows in the dark
HOKA’s latest collaboration transforms the Speedgoat 2 into a reflective, retro-inspired shoe built for both trails and city life
The Speedgoat 2 is having a moment. Hot on the heels of its recent revival, HOKA has announced a limited-edition collaboration with Swedish running brand UNNA, giving the cult trail running shoe a bold new personality.
The UNNA x HOKA Speedgoat 2 blends performance tech with playful design, bringing fresh energy to a model that’s already considered legendary among trail runners.
UNNA is a relatively young name in the running world, but its ethos– movement without pressure, joy in everyday runs, and community spirit – aligns neatly with HOKA’s own.
The shoes are designed not just for hammering rugged terrain but also for moving through the city and everyday life, celebrating the idea that running is a personal journey rather than a race.
Natural rubber tones on the midsole and outsole nod to retro trail shoes, while subtle metallic and glossy finishes create a visual that feels both raw and modern.
A standout feature is the detachable rubber caterpillars, symbolic of metamorphosis and growth.
They also glow in the dark, making the shoe fully reflective and adding a functional edge to the aesthetic.
Across the toe boxes, you’ll also find UNNA’s mantra “Finish in a Good Place,” spelt out with “GOOD” on one shoe and “PLACE” on the other.
John-Ruben Holtback, UNNA’s founder and creative director, describes the Speedgoat 2 as his personal go-to for the last six years, making this collab feel like a natural progression.
His aim was to create something that works as well on trails as it does on city streets.
The result is a shoe that celebrates growth, personal transformation, and the freedom to define running on your own terms.
The UNNA x HOKA Speedgoat 2 will launch globally on September 19 in two colourways (Astral / Galaxy and Sea Ice / Cosmic Gray) priced at $170 USD.
They’ll be available at UNNA, HOKA, and selected wholesale partners.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
