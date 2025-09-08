HOKA just reimagined a cult trail shoe with Swedish brand UNNA and it glows in the dark

The Speedgoat 2 is having a moment. Hot on the heels of its recent revival, HOKA has announced a limited-edition collaboration with Swedish running brand UNNA, giving the cult trail running shoe a bold new personality.

The UNNA x HOKA Speedgoat 2 blends performance tech with playful design, bringing fresh energy to a model that’s already considered legendary among trail runners.

UNNA is a relatively young name in the running world, but its ethos– movement without pressure, joy in everyday runs, and community spirit – aligns neatly with HOKA’s own.

The shoes are designed not just for hammering rugged terrain but also for moving through the city and everyday life, celebrating the idea that running is a personal journey rather than a race.

Natural rubber tones on the midsole and outsole nod to retro trail shoes, while subtle metallic and glossy finishes create a visual that feels both raw and modern.

A standout feature is the detachable rubber caterpillars, symbolic of metamorphosis and growth.

They also glow in the dark, making the shoe fully reflective and adding a functional edge to the aesthetic.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA)

Across the toe boxes, you’ll also find UNNA’s mantra “Finish in a Good Place,” spelt out with “GOOD” on one shoe and “PLACE” on the other.

John-Ruben Holtback, UNNA’s founder and creative director, describes the Speedgoat 2 as his personal go-to for the last six years, making this collab feel like a natural progression.

His aim was to create something that works as well on trails as it does on city streets.

The result is a shoe that celebrates growth, personal transformation, and the freedom to define running on your own terms.

The UNNA x HOKA Speedgoat 2 will launch globally on September 19 in two colourways (Astral / Galaxy and Sea Ice / Cosmic Gray) priced at $170 USD.

They’ll be available at UNNA, HOKA, and selected wholesale partners.