Vivobarefoot's latest shoe brings “feel-everything” movement to the gym and beyond

Following the launch of the latest Tracker Textile AT II colourway last week, Vivobarefoot has revealed the Motus Flex, a new performance trainer (i.e. workout shoes) designed for people who want to feel every step, stretch and shift in their training.

Ultra-lightweight at just 214g in a women’s EU 38 (UK 5 / US 7.5), the shoe is aimed at callisthenics athletes, primal-movement fans, mobility enthusiasts, and anyone who prefers minimalist footwear but still needs something durable for indoor or outdoor training.

The most eye-catching detail of the Motus Flex is its new decoupled outsole.

The brand claims this two-part design is its thinnest, most flexible sole to date, allowing the foot to move independently in all directions with almost no resistance.

It’s paired with a one-piece knitted sock upper that wraps the foot naturally and moves with it, making the shoe feel closer to being barefoot than anything else currently in Vivobarefoot’s lineup.

Maybe not as close as the Vivobarefoot Pilgrim, but close enough for fast-paced activities, such as HIIT, dancing and more.

A flexible foundation

Vivobarefoot says it's built the Motus Flex to maximise sensory perception underfoot.

The outsole’s separation points help the shoe bend, twist and fold in synch with the foot, improving proprioception and encouraging natural gait patterns.

The Ortholite Performance insole uses 98 per cent recycled polyurethane foam, adding a touch of comfort without interrupting the ground feel.

The breathable mesh upper keeps weight down and airflow high, contributing to the shoe’s barely-there feel. It’s also fully vegan, using synthetic materials throughout.

As the brand explains, the Motus Flex is made for everyday motion as much as it is for the gym, giving wearers the sensation of moving barefoot even when they can’t be.

The Motus Flex is available now at Vivobarefoot for both women and men for the recommended retail price of £160 / $200 / €180 (~AU$325).