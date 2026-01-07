Acqua di Parma celebrates the Lunar New Year with limited edition packaging

Quick Summary Acqua di Parma has launched a new, limited edition packaging to celebrate the Year of the Horse. It also uses one of its lesser known scents.

If you're a fan of luxurious men's fragrance, you'll certainly know Acqua di Parma. The Italian brand is steeped in history, and is set to celebrate a landmark year in 2026.

To kick off that period, it has collaborated with the Shanghai-based artist, Lea Woo, to create a unique packaging design which celebrates the Lunar New Year. This year is the Year of the Horse, and the packaging has been reimagined to reflect that, complete with horseshoes and prancing stallions.

The new collection revolves around a scent which is unlikely to be familiar to many. Magnolia Infinita comes from the brand's Signatures of the Sun collection, and is usually described as a feminine scent.

It features the brand's signature citrussy top end, complete with notes of bergamot, lemon and orange. That will be familiar to anyone who has used other scents from the brand, like Colonia, which also boast a range of citrus top notes.

The middle takes a turn, though, with a range of floral notes. That's most notably magnolia, but also features rose, ylang-ylang and jasmine.

(Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

All of that sits on a base of musk and patchouli, which should help to level things out somewhat. It's a profile which definitely won't be for the ultra masculine scent lovers out there, but I'd expect anyone a little more adventurous could get away with it.

The new, limited edition bottle is available in store at both Harrods and Selfridges, and a 100ml Eau de Parfum strength bottle will set you back £257 (approx. €295 / US$350 / AU$515).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's certainly not cheap, but as luxury fragrances go, it's not too bad, either. Throw in the limited edition nature and the snazzy box design and I can see this one being a hit for collectors of all shapes and sizes. It's the perfect way to kick off a big year for the brand.