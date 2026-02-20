Acqua di Parma's new release isn't a men's fragrance – but its unique design still caught my eye

Quick Summary Acqua di Parma's latest release is a quirky candle. Designed with a pair of different candles in one design, this will keep you burning for even longer.

As someone who gets to test a lot of men's fragrance, Acqua di Parma often stands itself above the crowd. The brand has been around for 110 years, crafting some of the most beloved and classic scents throughout that time.

Last month, it kicked off the birthday celebrations with the launch of Colonia Il Profumo Millesimiato – a celebratory scent crafted using a specific harvest of ylang ylang from a small, Madagascan island.

Now, the birthday celebrations continue, with a range of funky candles. Now I'm not often the type of guy to be wowed by a candle, but this design really caught my eye.

Why? Well, because these use two different sections to house the scent. Shaped like the iconic Acqua di Parma bottle, you'll find a larger candle in the base with a dinkier one nestled in the lid.

Specifically, those are 400g and 100g candles respectively, meaning you've got two vastly different options. I like the idea of burning through the 100g one when you might have to blow it out and dash to the shops, and reserving the bigger one for cosy days when you can be in and burning all day.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Acqua di Parma) (Image credit: Acqua di Parma) (Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, there's also a trio of lids which can be purchased. Those are also made to resemble the tipping of a hat, and come in yellow, blue or black. The lineup is designed to pair with the existing range of 200g candles the brand offers, meaning these would also make a great addition for anyone who already has another candle from the brand.

Priced at £263 (approx. €300 / US$354 / AU$500) for the larger two-in-one candle and £65 (approx. €75 / US$88 / AU$125) for the smaller hat-toppers, there's something in the new collection for all wallets. Available in Luce di Colonia, Buongiorno and Mirto di Panarea, there's a scent for everyone, too.