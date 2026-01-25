I tested Born to Stand Out Choco Loco – and I've never wanted to eat myself more

It's no secret that gourmand fragrances are having something of a moment right now. These decadent scents are more popular than ever, while individual foodie notes can be spotted standing out in a wide range of different bottles.

Now, Korean purveyor of exceptional scent, Born to Stand Out, has unveiled Choco Loco. And if you love scents that smell good enough to eat, this one simply must take up a spot on your dresser.

As the name should suggest, this bottle is packed full of all things chocolate-adjacent. Top notes of cocoa's powder, butter and liquor do little to differentiate themselves, instead congealing into a deep, dark embodiment of chocolate.

Crucially, that top never really falls away. As I write this, I'm about seven hours post-spray, and those notes still sit proudly when you catch a whiff.

What does change as it develops is the complexity of the scent. Those top notes move from being the whole story into the icing on the cake, with others of burnt sugar, caramel and vanilla offering more to love here.

On my skin, it becomes a lot more balanced with time, losing the dark-leaning character from earlier in the spray to sit a lot more neutrally. That makes it a surprisingly solid choice for everyday wear – your co-worker won't be choking on dark chocolate notes by the time you've made it to the office.

With a 50ml bottle of the Eau de Parfum priced at £173 (approx. €200 / US$235 / AU$340) this one certainly doesn't come cheap. But frankly, you were wrong to think it ever would – the brand is hotter than ever right now, and this price is in keeping with the other products it offers.

Overall, I've been pleasantly surprised by this one. It had every opportunity to let me down, with the kind of overbearing chocolate aroma you know from M&M World. But that's not what this is – instead, Choco Loco ensures you'll always leave the house smelling good enough to eat.