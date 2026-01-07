This 3D printer uses chocolate, and I need one right now

Quick Summary Announced during CES 2026, the Sweet Robo ChocoPrint is a 3D printer that prints using chocolate. The printer allows for chocolate shapes, designs, and custom logos to be created, turning vending into a live, personalised experience.

What does CES 2026 exist for if not to reveal wonders like a 3D printer that uses chocolate? Meet the Sweet Robo ChocoPrint.

To be clear, this is marketed as a 3D printed chocolate vending machine for public use. So if you're planning on snapping one up for your home, be ready to break open the big piggy bank.

That said, it should be worth it for chocolate fans. The ChocoPrint gives you the freedom to create custom chocolate designs in real-time.

Select what you want made and watch as the liquid chocolate is extruded into the exact shape and style you wanted, right before your eyes. Then devour it.

(Image credit: Sweet Robo)

Sweet Robo offers this as the latest in a growing line of smart vending machines. The idea being is to make buying part of the entertainment process that leads to your ideal end result.

From cotton candy and ice cream, to balloons and candy houses, there is already a wide range of machine options to get creative and tasty at the same time.

The chief revenue officer of Sweet Robo, Dennis Branch, said: "Sweet Robo was built on the idea that robotics can do more than streamline transactions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Our focus is on removing friction in retail while creating experiences that drive engagement, brand connection, and scalable growth."

Currently Sweet Robo offers:

ChocoPrint (new for CES 2026)

Cotton Candy VX

Robo Ice Cream F2

PopCart

Balloon Bot

Grab Luck

Candy House

Case Bot

Sweet Robo ChocPrint: pricing and availability

The Sweet Robo ChocPrint will be available later this year. The company is already established in over 25 countries with its other vending machines and aims to offer this new model widely.

Since these are aimed at businesses, pricing has not been announced. Although you might eventually spot one on your high street, or in a sweet shop near you.