Columbia rebuilt the Battle of Endor with real outdoor gear and it looks incredible
Columbia returns to the forest moon
Columbia has partnered with Disney for years, but its latest Star Wars drop is on another level.
Following last year's Vader Collection, the new Endor Collection is the brand’s largest special-edition release to date, a twenty-piece lineup that rebuilds Return of the Jedi outfits with modern outdoor tech.
The collection includes reimagined versions of Han Solo’s trench coat, Luke and Leia’s camouflage ponchos, and the Rebel troop uniforms.
Each design hides story-driven details such as Aurebesh messages, Rebel insignias, Endor’s planetary coordinates and custom camo lifted from the film.
Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity and Omni-Tech technologies appear throughout, adding warmth and weather protection without compromising the cinematic silhouettes.
Columbia’s design team has loaded each item with easter eggs meant to make fans feel part of the mission.
The General Han Solo Trench uses Columbia’s Interchange system for a versatile shell-and-vest combo, complete with Rebel patches and laser-etched messages.
The Endor Issue Poncho takes a screen-inspired look and turns it into a waterproof, breathable layer with tailored hood pleats and an adjustable belt.
Performance pieces continue with an Omni-Heat-lined cargo vest, rugged camo utility pants and the Endor Issue Boot, built with Omni-MAX cushioning and a custom shoebox to match the theme.
For younger rebels, an Ewok Fleece Jacket arrives with concept-art patches and fuzzy hood ears.
Columbia rounds out the drop with layering pieces, shirts, hats and accessories such as a cargo backpack, quilted blanket and bottle sling.
Adult apparel spans unisex XXS to XXL, with youth, toddler and infant sizing available for the Ewok fleece line.
The Endor Collection lands exclusively on Columbia on Thursday, 11 December, with pieces priced from £70 to £585 depending on style.
Columbia’s Star Wars drops have sold out fast in past years, so anyone wanting to join General Solo’s strike team should probably move at lightspeed.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
