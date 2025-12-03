Columbia rebuilt the Battle of Endor with real outdoor gear and it looks incredible

Columbia has partnered with Disney for years, but its latest Star Wars drop is on another level.

Following last year's Vader Collection, the new Endor Collection is the brand’s largest special-edition release to date, a twenty-piece lineup that rebuilds Return of the Jedi outfits with modern outdoor tech.

The collection includes reimagined versions of Han Solo’s trench coat, Luke and Leia’s camouflage ponchos, and the Rebel troop uniforms.

Each design hides story-driven details such as Aurebesh messages, Rebel insignias, Endor’s planetary coordinates and custom camo lifted from the film.

Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity and Omni-Tech technologies appear throughout, adding warmth and weather protection without compromising the cinematic silhouettes.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Columbia’s design team has loaded each item with easter eggs meant to make fans feel part of the mission.

The General Han Solo Trench uses Columbia’s Interchange system for a versatile shell-and-vest combo, complete with Rebel patches and laser-etched messages.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Endor Issue Poncho takes a screen-inspired look and turns it into a waterproof, breathable layer with tailored hood pleats and an adjustable belt.

Performance pieces continue with an Omni-Heat-lined cargo vest, rugged camo utility pants and the Endor Issue Boot, built with Omni-MAX cushioning and a custom shoebox to match the theme.

(Image credit: Columbia)

For younger rebels, an Ewok Fleece Jacket arrives with concept-art patches and fuzzy hood ears.

Columbia rounds out the drop with layering pieces, shirts, hats and accessories such as a cargo backpack, quilted blanket and bottle sling.

Adult apparel spans unisex XXS to XXL, with youth, toddler and infant sizing available for the Ewok fleece line.

The Endor Collection lands exclusively on Columbia on Thursday, 11 December, with pieces priced from £70 to £585 depending on style.

Columbia’s Star Wars drops have sold out fast in past years, so anyone wanting to join General Solo’s strike team should probably move at lightspeed.