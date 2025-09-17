Columbia brings back the Disney magic with a new Mickey’s Outdoor Club collection

Columbia Sportswear is keeping the magic alive with the latest chapter in its Disney collaboration.

The latest Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection blends Columbia’s outdoor know-how with retro Disney flair, delivering ski-holiday vibes wrapped in waterproof shells, cosy fleeces, and accessories for the whole family.

The collection leans into a '90s-inspired ski aesthetic, but with performance details that make the pieces more than just novelty.

The standout tech and detail highlights are the waterproof-breathable Omni-Tech technology, fleece with a retro all-over print of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto on a dream ski trip, and fun touches like Mickey-shaped ventilation ports and snap buttons.

And, of course, the set includes the Disney Mickey Ibex Rain Shell, which hides the best surprise of all: stowable Mickey ears that pop up from the hood (just like last year)!

What’s in the collection?

The headline piece is the Disney Mickey Ibex Rain Shell (£180 / €200), a fully seam-sealed waterproof shell available in unisex, youth, and toddler sizing.

It comes in Dark Midnight or Raspberry, and includes collectable details such as a Pluto-themed Park Pass and Mickey’s Outdoor Club patch.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Disney Half Snap Fleece (from £95 / €110) delivers retro ski prints, with men’s, women’s, youth, toddler, and extended sizing available.

The women’s version gets a cropped cut and adjustable toggle hem, while all versions feature a secure chest pocket and cold-blocking cuff and hem binding.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Columbia) (Image credit: Columbia) (Image credit: Columbia) (Image credit: Columbia) (Image credit: Columbia) (Image credit: Columbia)

Accessories include the Disney Hip Pack (£45 / €50), complete with the Outdoor Club patch and dual zip compartments, and the Disney Ball Cap (£45 / €50), which brings Flexfit comfort and mesh breathability in Dark Midnight or Glacier Green.

Columbia says past Disney collabs have sold out fast, so fans will need to be quick.

Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection launches in limited quantities on September 17 via Columbia’s Disney collection hub, with prices starting at £45.