REI’s new Campwell Collection nails the ‘everyday outdoors’ look for fall 2025

There was a time when outdoor gear was just that, meant for hiking, camping, or getting caught in the rain.

But over the past decade, outdoor apparel has quietly evolved into something far more versatile, and REI Co-op’s new Campwell Collection embodies that shift perfectly.

The 17-piece range is designed for “the quieter moments outdoors,” seamlessly blending comfort, performance, and casual style.

Campwell is about morning walks, park picnics, and late-afternoon light filtering through trees on the way home from work, not for summiting peaks.

Every item, from the colourful fleece jackets and insulated vests to waxed rain jackets and tents, has been created to move easily between town and trail: durable enough for the outdoors, relaxed enough for everyday wear.

87 Years in the making—an REI Color Story - YouTube Watch On

The aesthetic sits firmly in the nostalgic-meets-modern space that’s dominating 2025’s outdoor trends.

REI has pulled tones and design details from its archives, including muted earth shades, heritage silhouettes and contrast trims, and applied them to contemporary cuts and fabrics.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a nod to the brand’s long history while embracing the easy-going functionality that’s increasingly in demand as the line between city and wilderness blurs.

A wardrobe for in-between worlds

What sets Campwell apart is how well it captures this in-between lifestyle.

Outdoor enthusiasts don’t just head for the mountains at weekends anymore; they bring the ethos of the outdoors into daily life.

REI’s designers clearly understand that, delivering pieces that layer effortlessly for commuting, socialising, or sitting around a campfire.

It’s a collection that feels quietly confident, not about performance bragging rights but about thoughtful design and comfort.

If you live for crisp autumn days, work remotely from a café with the door open, or simply prefer a wardrobe that can handle both drizzle and desk duty, Campwell is REI at its most wearable.

Prices start at $49.95 for the Henley, with outer layers like the Down Parka topping out at $229. The Campwell Collection is available now from REI stores and online.