Trailberg’s new Thermore jackets turn plastic waste into serious winter warmth

Trailberg has teamed up with insulation specialists Thermore to launch a new outerwear collection built around recycled materials and all-season performance.

The Trailberg Vision Insulated Jacket and the Trailberg Canyon Insulated Jacket combine lightweight warmth, durable construction and a sustainability narrative that’s built into the fabric rather than tacked on after the fact.

Both jackets use Thermore’s Ecodown Fibres Genius fill, an advanced insulation made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

The fibres are created by collecting and cleaning post-consumer plastics before shredding and re-spinning them into ultra-fine filaments designed to trap heat without the bulk of traditional synthetic fill.

Trailberg says the result is down-like loft, equates to ~640 fill-power performance and reliable warmth in cold, damp and windy conditions.

The quiet science beneath the shell

The Vision Jacket leans toward a sleeker, more technical silhouette, featuring a three-piece close hood with a reinforced peak, microfleece-lined pockets and a 100% polyamide ripstop shell finished with a water-repellent coating.

The Canyon Jacket goes for a slightly more rugged profile, adding knit cuffs for better heat retention and an adjustable hood with an inner padded channel for extra protection on colder days.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both models come in sizes XS to XXL and are designed with mobility in mind, aiming to move easily on the trail while holding up against daily wear.

(Image credit: Trailberg)

Trailberg positions the collection as gear built for “real conditions” rather than showroom scenarios, with durability and breathability high on the priority list.

The sustainability angle is a core part of the collaboration. Thermore’s recycled insulation process keeps plastic bottles out of landfills while giving them a second life as technical fibres, and Trailberg appears to be using this launch to highlight its shift toward more environmentally conscious outerwear.

The Trailberg x Thermore Vision and Canyon Jacket are available now at Trailberg for £160 / $215 / AU$329 (~€181).