Lightweight synthetic puffy ‘that punches like 800-fill down’ is now 29% off at REI

Outdoor Research’s best lightweight winter jacket is now under $165
Winter is coming! Old pop culture reference? Maybe, but that doesn't negate the fact that colder weather is indeed upon us, and if your trusty down jacket is full of holes, you might start feeling the chill sooner than others. Fear not, as I have the answer!
Well, this issue can easily be solved, thanks to REI, which is having a blowout sale on insulated jackets, just in time for Black Friday. The SuperStrand LT Insulated Hoodie from Outdoor Research caught my attention, as most reviews say it's an incredible value for money.
Better still, now 29% off, down to $164.73, offering the performance of a premium down puffy for far less money. Plus, it's not as bulky as some other 800-fill jackets, which can come in handy in a variety of situations, from early-morning dog walking to skiing and beyond.
Lightweight, packable and impressively warm, the Outdoor Research SuperStrand LT Insulated Hoodie uses VerticalX SuperStrand insulation to mimic 800-fill down performance. Wind- and water-resistant, it delivers all-season versatility and premium warmth for less. Now 29% off at REI for $164.73!
Outdoor Research’s SuperStrand LT Insulated Hoodie is one of those rare jackets that manages to feel light, warm and ready for anything. Praised by reviewers as a “lightweight synthetic puffy that punches like 800-fill down”, it delivers impressive insulation performance without the bulk or fragility of natural down.
At just 10.9 oz, it’s incredibly packable, disappearing into its own pocket to save space in your pack, perfect for hikers, skiers and everyday adventurers who value versatility.
The secret lies in its VerticalX SuperStrand insulation, which mimics down clusters to trap heat efficiently while staying warm even when wet. A tough, 100% nylon 20D shell provides wind and water resistance, and elastic cuffs plus a snug hood help seal in warmth when temperatures drop.
Reviewers on REI consistently highlight its “excellent warmth-to-weight ratio” and “surprising comfort across a wide range of conditions,” making it a dependable midlayer for mountain missions or a sleek outer shell for chilly commutes.
