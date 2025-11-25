The North Face's 'ridiculously cozy' fleece is now 30% off at REI and reviewers say they 'reach for it every cold morning'
REI just slashed the price of a top-rated North Face fleece
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your mid-layer game, this might be it. The North Face Yumiori Full Zip Jacket is currently 30% off at REI, dropping the price to $69.99, and based on the avalanche of glowing reviews, it’s one of the standout bargains of the winter sales.
This cozy fleece jacket has quietly become one of REI’s highest-rated layers, pulling in a 4.8-star average from almost 100 reviews. Shoppers love the warmth and comfort, frequently calling it their “new favourite fleece” and praising the “outstanding quality” that feels great straight out of the box.
The North Face Yumiori Full Zip Jacket is a warm, plush recycled-fleece mid-layer that shoppers love for its comfort, quality feel and everyday practicality. With a near-perfect review score at REI, it’s a cosy, reliable layer for cool weather and an excellent buy at its current 30% off price.
One reviewer said they reach for it “as soon as the temperature drops below 60 degrees”, while another highlighted the handy chest pocket that makes it unexpectedly practical for everyday wear.
The Yumiori uses a plush 255-gram recycled polyester fleece that hits a sweet spot between warmth and breathability. It works as a standalone layer on cool days, or you can slot it under a waterproof shell when the weather turns foul.
The full-zip design, smooth puller and trio of pockets make it more versatile than your typical casual fleece, and The North Face’s Circular Design approach means it’s made for easier recycling when you’re finally done with it.
This is a fleece, not a wind shell. A handful of reviewers noted that strong wind cuts through it, so pairing it with a waterproof shell on breezy days is still the way to go. Otherwise, comfort and warmth get near-universal praise.
If you want a reliable, warm, well-built fleece that works for town walks, morning commutes and hiking days alike, this is an excellent time to jump in. At 30% off, sizes will vanish quickly, and REI lists the offer as ending December 2, so it’s worth grabbing before stock dips.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.