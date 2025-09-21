Mammut just dropped a heritage-inspired collab with Nigel Cabourn – and it’s epic

Nigel Cabourn has built his career on archive-led storytelling, so it’s no surprise that his latest collaboration with Mammut is rooted in one of mountaineering’s most legendary moments.

The 12-piece AW25 capsule takes direct inspiration from the 1969 Direttissima ascent of the Eiger North Face, a notoriously technical route that became the stage for Michiko Imai’s historic achievement as the first woman to climb the Eiger via its Japanese Direttissima route.

At a time when women in Switzerland were still denied the right to vote (!), Imai’s quiet determination alongside a team of Japanese alpinists reshaped what was thought possible in the Alps.

That pioneering spirit forms the backbone of this limited-edition collection, which blends Cabourn’s vintage design ethos with Mammut’s performance-driven Swiss heritage.

Heritage meets innovation

The garments draw directly from Cabourn’s archive, with pieces reinterpreted from the original kit worn on the 1969 expedition.

Heritage fabrics like Ventile cotton, Scottish wool and Swiss Army blanket material have been paired with modern outdoor technologies, including Pertex Quantum lining and DRY DOWN insulation.

The result is outerwear that looks like it belongs on a black-and-white alpine photograph but performs at the level you’d expect from a 2025 launch.

“This collaboration is not about nostalgia; it’s about honouring the grit, innovation, and international spirit of mountaineering,” Cabourn said.

Mammut’s Chief Product Officer Paul Crosgrove echoed the sentiment: “As a mountain sports performance brand, collaborations such as this allow us to create products that are both true to our roots whilst blending inspiration and creativity from fashion and culture.”

Shot on the Eiger, worn anywhere

True to the story it celebrates, the campaign was photographed on the Eiger in April 2025, with Cabourn, Michiko Imai, and Mammut athletes Tatsuya “Timmy” Aoki and Yuka Kobayashi bridging generations of alpine passion.

The unisex collection is designed to handle mountain adventures but has been curated for everyday wear too, bringing a touch of expedition grit to city streets.

As Imai herself put it: “I hope that many people will enjoy this collection, which preserves the atmosphere of that time while using new materials, and that it will inspire more people to become interested in mountaineering.”

The Nigel Cabourn x Mammut AW25 collection will be available online at Mammut and selected stores from 1 October 2025, with early access through Mammut’s Loyalty programme.