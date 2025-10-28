HOKA teases new shoes after a bumper quarter – and one Mach model is a total mystery

HOKA is riding high. After another record-breaking quarter for parent company Deckers Brands, the fast-growing running label is already teasing a series of new shoes for 2026, including one that might cause quite a stir.

In the company’s latest earnings call, CEO Stefano Caroti confirmed that the running shoe will update three of its core franchises, including the Gaviota, Mach, and Speedgoat, next spring.

But the headline-grabber is a mysterious new model called the Mach Remastered, described only as an “active lifestyle” shoe.

No photos, specs, or pricing have been released yet, leaving fans and retailers guessing what form this remaster will take.

Caroti hinted that the next generation of Mach shoes will mark a fresh chapter for HOKA’s design strategy.

Alongside the Mach 7, which will target everyday road runners, the Mach Remastered will apparently straddle the line between performance and lifestyle, a blend the brand has been fine-tuning with recent models like the Transport and Solimar.

A new direction for Mach

HOKA’s Mach family has always been a proving ground for experimentation.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Originally pitched as a light, responsive daily trainer sitting between the Clifton and the Rocket X, the Mach line has gradually evolved into one of HOKA’s most versatile series.

The Remastered’s name suggests the brand is returning to the drawing board – possibly with new foams or geometries – to make the Mach more accessible to non-runners without alienating its core audience.

(Image credit: Hoka)

Deckers hasn’t revealed whether the shoe will retain a carbon plate or maximalist stack height, but given its “active lifestyle” label, a slightly more flexible, everyday-wearable feel seems likely.

It’s an intriguing move for a company that’s built its reputation on oversized midsoles and extreme cushioning.

As consumers increasingly seek “performance comfort” for walking, commuting, and travel, a softened, style-led Mach could help HOKA reach the same lifestyle space once dominated by Nike’s Flyknit or Adidas’ Ultraboost lines.

Lifestyle meets performance

Caroti said the upcoming shoes reflect HOKA’s “multi-layered approach” to building product families across performance, trail, and lifestyle categories.

That strategy is paying off: in Deckers’ fiscal first half, HOKA revenue jumped 15% year-on-year, while the brand gained two points of market share in U.S. road running and topped the charts at the UTMB World Series Finals in Chamonix.

(Image credit: Hoka)

International growth remains especially strong, with standout results across Europe and China, and new flagship stores in Berlin and Chamonix cementing its premium positioning.

Deckers also confirmed the Clifton will see its next update in autumn 2026, timed to avoid overlapping with the Bondi and streamline the launch cycle.

Given this momentum, a lifestyle-leaning Mach could become the bridge that takes HOKA fully mainstream.

The company’s focus on premium materials, full-price sell-through and tightly controlled distribution gives it room to experiment without diluting the brand.

What we know so far

For now, the Mach Remastered remains just a name on an investor call; no leaks, no early listings, and no teasers on HOKA’s official “Coming Soon” page.

We expect a price point somewhere around $150–$180 / £140–£160, in line with current Mach releases, and an April 2026 global rollout if the brand follows its usual spring cadence.

But it’s the positioning, not the price, that makes this shoe so fascinating. HOKA has built an empire on making running shoes that feel good to everyone, and a “remastered” Mach aimed at the active-lifestyle crowd could be its boldest crossover yet.

After such a strong quarter, the pressure is on to deliver something new, and judging by the way Deckers’ executives teased this launch, the Mach Remastered could be the next big leap in HOKA’s evolution from niche performance brand to everyday footwear powerhouse.